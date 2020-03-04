MTV’s “The Challenge: Total Madness” Reveals All-Star Lineup For Landmark 35th Season!

MTV celebrates the franchise that invented the reality-competition genre with the season 35 premiere of “The Challenge: Total Madness,” kicking off on Wednesday, April 1st at 8:00PM ET/PT. The highly-anticipated hit series will feature 90-minute episodes and is set to roll out globally across MTV’s international networks in 180+ territories in the coming months.

Following a successful season of “War of the Worlds 2,” which scored the highest franchise premiere in six years, the explosive new season returns to a solo game format where no one is safe and it’s every traitor for themselves. Twenty-eight players will face strenuous challenges in pursuit of the $1 million-dollar prize with a shocking twist, unleashing mental warfare like never before.

Meet the cast of The Challenge: Total Madness:

VETERANS:

Ashley Mitchell – 7th Challenge

Twitter: @mtvashleybrooke, Instagram: @mtvashleybrooke

Aneesa Ferreira – 13th Challenge

Twitter: @Aneesamtv, Instagram: @Aneesamtv

Cory Wharton – 7th Challenge

Twitter: @CoryWharton, Instagram: @CoryWharton_ig

CT Tamburello – 17th Challenge

Twitter: @TheOfficial_CT, Instagram: @_famous4nothing

Dee Nguyen – 3rd Challenge

Instagram: @deenguyen

Kyle Christie – 5th Challenges

Twitter: @KyleCGShore, Instagram: @kylecgshore

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio – 20th Challenge

Twitter: @johnnybananas, Instagram: @realjohnnybananas

Jenna Compono – 8th Challenge

Twitter: @JennaCompono, Instagram: @JennaCompono

Jennifer West – 2nd Challenge

Instagram: @jenniferwestofficial

Josh Martinez – 3rd Challenge

Twitter: @JOSHMBB19, Instagram: @josh_martinez_

Jordan Wisely – 6th Challenge

Twitter: @JordanW_usa, Instagram: @jordan_wiseley

Kailah Casillas – 5th Challenge

Twitter: @Kailah_Casillas, Instagram: @Kailah_Casillas

Mattie Breaux – 2nd Challenge

Twitter: @MattieLBreaux, Instagram: @MattieLynnBreaux

Melissa Reeves – 3rd Challenge

Twitter: @DJMelReeves Instagram: @DJMelReeves

Nelson Thomas – 6th Challenge

Twitter: @MTV_NellyT, Instagram: @_NelsonThomas

Nany Gonzalez – 9th Challenge

Instagram: @nanycarmen

Rogan O’Connor – 3rd Challenge

Twitter: @Rogan_OConnor, Instagram: @roguesnaps

Stephen Bear – 3rd Challenge

Twitter: @stephen_bear, Instagram: @stevie_bear

Tori Deal – 4th Challenge

Twitter: @tori_deal, Instagram: @tori_deal

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley – 2nd Challenge

Instagram: @BigTFaz

Wes Bergmann – 13th Challenge

Twitter: @westonbergmann, Instagram: @westonbergmann

ROOKIES:

Asaf Goren – “Big Brother Israel,” “So You Think You Can Dance”

Twitter: @asafgoren1, Instagram: @asafgoren1

Bayleigh Dayton – “Big Brother”

Twitter: BayleighDaily, Instagram: @Bayyday

Christopher Jordan “Swaggy C” Williams – “Big Brother”

Twitter: @SwaggyCTV, Instagram: @SwaggyCTV

Kaycee Clark – “Big Brother”

Twitter: @ThatStudMuffin, Instagram: @kcsince1987

Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat – “Big Brother,” “American Ninja Warrior”

Twitter: @fessyfitness, Instagram: @fessyfitness

Jay Starrett – “Survivor”

Twitter: @Jay__Qs, Instagram: @jqskim

Jennifer Lee – “Amazing Race”

Twitter: @_jennlee_, Instagram: @jenleezy

Follow The Challenge on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, subscribe to The Challenge on YouTube, and use #TheChallenge35 to join the conversation!

“The Challenge: Total Madness” was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Scott Freeman, Justin Booth and Emer Harkin serve as Executive Producers, and Danny Wascou and Jeff Schmidt serve as Co-Executive Producers.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.