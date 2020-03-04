MTV’s “The Challenge: Total Madness” Reveals All-Star Lineup For Landmark 35th Season!

MTV celebrates the franchise that invented the reality-competition genre with the season 35 premiere of “The Challenge: Total Madness,” kicking off on Wednesday, April 1st at 8:00PM ET/PT. The highly-anticipated hit series will feature 90-minute episodes and is set to roll out globally across MTV’s international networks in 180+ territories in the coming months.
Following a successful season of “War of the Worlds 2,” which scored the highest franchise premiere in six years, the explosive new season returns to a solo game format where no one is safe and it’s every traitor for themselves. Twenty-eight players will face strenuous challenges in pursuit of the $1 million-dollar prize with a shocking twist, unleashing mental warfare like never before.
Meet the cast of The Challenge: Total Madness:
VETERANS:
Ashley Mitchell – 7th Challenge
Twitter: @mtvashleybrooke, Instagram: @mtvashleybrooke
Aneesa Ferreira – 13th Challenge
Twitter: @Aneesamtv, Instagram: @Aneesamtv
Cory Wharton – 7th Challenge
Twitter: @CoryWharton, Instagram: @CoryWharton_ig
CT Tamburello – 17th Challenge
Twitter: @TheOfficial_CT, Instagram: @_famous4nothing
Dee Nguyen – 3rd Challenge
Instagram: @deenguyen
Kyle Christie – 5th Challenges
Twitter: @KyleCGShore, Instagram: @kylecgshore
Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio – 20th Challenge
Twitter: @johnnybananas, Instagram: @realjohnnybananas
Jenna Compono – 8th Challenge
Twitter: @JennaCompono, Instagram: @JennaCompono
Jennifer West – 2nd Challenge
Instagram: @jenniferwestofficial
Josh Martinez – 3rd Challenge
Twitter: @JOSHMBB19, Instagram: @josh_martinez_
Jordan Wisely – 6th Challenge
Twitter: @JordanW_usa, Instagram: @jordan_wiseley
Kailah Casillas – 5th Challenge
Twitter: @Kailah_Casillas, Instagram: @Kailah_Casillas
Mattie Breaux – 2nd Challenge
Twitter: @MattieLBreaux, Instagram: @MattieLynnBreaux
Melissa Reeves – 3rd Challenge
Twitter: @DJMelReeves Instagram: @DJMelReeves
Nelson Thomas – 6th Challenge
Twitter: @MTV_NellyT, Instagram: @_NelsonThomas
Nany Gonzalez – 9th Challenge
Instagram: @nanycarmen
Rogan O’Connor – 3rd Challenge
Twitter: @Rogan_OConnor, Instagram: @roguesnaps
Stephen Bear – 3rd Challenge
Twitter: @stephen_bear, Instagram: @stevie_bear
Tori Deal – 4th Challenge
Twitter: @tori_deal, Instagram: @tori_deal
Tula “Big T” Fazakerley – 2nd Challenge
Instagram: @BigTFaz
Wes Bergmann – 13th Challenge
Twitter: @westonbergmann, Instagram: @westonbergmann
ROOKIES:
Asaf Goren – “Big Brother Israel,” “So You Think You Can Dance”
Twitter: @asafgoren1, Instagram: @asafgoren1
Bayleigh Dayton – “Big Brother”
Twitter: BayleighDaily, Instagram: @Bayyday
Christopher Jordan “Swaggy C” Williams – “Big Brother”
Twitter: @SwaggyCTV, Instagram: @SwaggyCTV
Kaycee Clark – “Big Brother”
Twitter: @ThatStudMuffin, Instagram: @kcsince1987
Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat – “Big Brother,” “American Ninja Warrior”
Twitter: @fessyfitness, Instagram: @fessyfitness
Jay Starrett – “Survivor”
Twitter: @Jay__Qs, Instagram: @jqskim
Jennifer Lee – “Amazing Race”
Twitter: @_jennlee_, Instagram: @jenleezy
“The Challenge: Total Madness” was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Scott Freeman, Justin Booth and Emer Harkin serve as Executive Producers, and Danny Wascou and Jeff Schmidt serve as Co-Executive Producers.