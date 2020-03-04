ROCKLAHOMA: Daily Band Lineups & Music Additions Announced!

The daily band lineups have been announced for Rocklahoma, taking place on Friday, May 22, Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, located just outside of Tulsa.

Now in its 14th year, the three-day camping festival features some of today’s top rock artists, including Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, I Prevail, Alter Bridge, and many more. Additions to the already impressive music lineup for Rocklahoma have also been revealed, and include: Lynch Mob, FireFrom The Gods, and Stick To Your Guns.

Produced by AEG Presents, Rocklahoma is America’s Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Party and showcases the best new rock acts and classic artists performing on three stages. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of “Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.”

The daily band lineups for Rocklahoma 2020 are as follows (subject to change):

Friday, May 22: Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, Badflower, The Hu, Bad Wolves, Dirty Honey, From Ashes To New, Goodbye June, Diamante, Liliac, Color Of Chaos, Travis Bond, Outlaw Devils, Love Sick Radio, and Straight Six.

Saturday, May 23: Slipknot, Anthrax, The Pretty Reckless, Body Count, Hellyeah, Jelly Roll, All That Remains, Bones UK, Butcher Babies, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Fire From The Gods, Lynch Mob, East Side Gamblers, Fist Of Rage, 90lb Wrench, Mind Of Fury, and The Rumours.

Sunday, May 24: Staind, Halestorm, Alter Bridge, Motionless In White, Jinjer, Brass Against, Knocked Loose, John 5 And The Creatures, Stick To Your Guns, Budderside, Paralandra, Severmind, Jessikill and Chaotic Resemblance.

The Thursday Night Roadhouse Pre-Party will also feature performances from Warrant, BulletBoys, Hericane Alice and Paralandra.

Rocklahoma General Admission and Camping passes are currently available online at https://rocklahoma.com/passes. Single Day passes go on sale Friday, March 6at 10:00 AM CT and start at only $85. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save, as prices will increase.

The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience, and will be open from Sunday, May 17 at Noon CT through Tuesday, May 26 at Noon CT. Camping options are available at checkout and are only available with weekend pass purchases.

Festival doors open at 2:00 PM daily, and doors for The Roadhouse open at 11:00 AM daily.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, OK. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower house, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas and much more.

For more information on Rocklahoma, visit:

Website:www.Rocklahoma.com

Facebook:@Rocklahoma

Twitter:@Rocklahoma

Instagram:@Rocklahoma

#ROCKLAHOMA

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.