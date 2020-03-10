Comedian Chuck Nice To Release ‘Uncomfortably Hot Dad’ Album On March 17th!

TLB Records has announced the March 17th release of Uncomfortably Hot Dad from comedian Chuck Nice. Pre-order the album and hear “Woke Up” HERE.

Chuck Nice is a study in hilarious contradictions—quick to anger but ultimately kind-hearted. He’s someone who admits his shortcomings but doesn’t suffer fools. He’s a dad who both loves and pretends to resent his children. With a vocal timbre that commands attention, Chuck Nice covers a wide spectrum of colorful subjects.

SiriusXM subscribers were treated to an exclusive premiere of the album that broadcasted in full on Raw Dog Comedy earlier this month. Tracks such as “Woke Up” show that the language police, political correctness, and social justice warriors can test even the most open mind. Chuck’s kindness intersects with a racial incident in an only-in-New-York story on “Blind Injustice.” On “Parenting R.O.I.,” Chuck drops the truth that all parents think about at some time—kids are usually a bad investment. On “Melting in the Melting Pot,” he explains how getting camera-ready with makeup shouldn’t have both gender identity and racial implications.

“I’m happy to have this work out in the public,” Nice says. “I love the idea of an album because it was my first introduction to comedy. I can only hope that young children will listen to this completely age-inappropriate material and decide to ruin their lives by becoming a comedian.”

Chuck Nice is a 19-year veteran of stand-up comedy with a rich history in entertainment. For years, he’s been busy making a name for himself across all mediums, including radio, television, and the internet. He recently delivered a TED Talk regarding the unintended consequence of future tech and human interaction and is the co-host of Star Talk with Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson on Nat Geo. Chuck has also hosted How to Buy Like A Mega Millionaire and Home Strange Home on HGTV. He is a regular contributor to the Today Show, has guest-hosted The View, and is a frequent guest on MSNBC, CNN, and HLN.

Most recently Chuck is preparing the groundwork for the world’s largest youth climate summit, “Shhh…It’s Real!”, which aims to activate the people most affected by the climate crisis—the youth who will inherit and inhabit the problem we are now creating.

TLB Records is a partnership between Robert Kelly’s Riotcast Network, 800 Pound Gorilla Media, and The Laugh Button.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.