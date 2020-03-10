‘Guns Akimbo’ Starring Daniel Radcliffe Comes Out, Guns Blazing, On Blu-ray This April!

A film sure to get your blood pumping! Watch the lovable Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter franchise) fight for his life in this crazy trip of a flick, Guns Akimbo arriving on Digital, Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD on April 28th. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Samara Weaving, the movie follows a video game developer who is forced to play a game of survival while being broadcast online for others’ amusement. The high-action, high-stakes film premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. The Guns Akimbo Blu-ray and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $19.98, respectively. This film is now available on On Demand.

Official Synopsis: Miles’s (Daniel Radcliffe) nerdy existence as a video game developer takes a dramatic turn when he inadvertently gets caught up as the next contestant with SKIZM, an underground gang livestreaming real-life death matches. While Miles excels at running away from everything, that won’t help him outlast Nix (Samara Weaving), a killer at the top of her game.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

• Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Jason Lei Howden

• “Welcome to SKIZM” Featurette

• “Nix vs. Dane Stunt Sequence Exploration” Featurette

