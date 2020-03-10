Ozzy Osbourne Unveils Video For “Ordinary Man”

In the video for his latest single “Ordinary Man,” the title track of his new Epic Records album which features Elton John, OZZY OSBOURNE takes a retrospective look at his life and career.

In the video, directed by Stephen Lee Carr and produced by Sharon Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, Peter Glowski, R. Greg Johnston, and Stephen Lee Carr, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter sits in front of a screen watching clips and looking at photos from his early days with Black Sabbath to headlining venues around the world as a solo artist. Throughout, OSBOURNE faces good times and bad, going from melancholy as he views troubling moments (the loss of Randy Rhoads) to happy times alongside his wife and family.

In its first week of release, the critically acclaimed ORDINARY MAN–OSBOURNE’s first new solo album in ten years–was the #1 rock album in the world, topping multiple charts in its triumphant first week of release. Worldwide, ORDINARY MAN entered the charts in the Top Ten in seven countries making it the highest charting album of OZZY’s career.

ORDINARY MAN marks OSBOURNE’s first new solo music in almost 10 years. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, ORDINARY MAN, features a who’s-who of OZZY friends and collaborators including Elton John, Slash, Post Malone, and Tom Morello.

