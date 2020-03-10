Scott Stapp Announces Dates For ‘The Survivor Tour’

Just seven months since The Space Between The Shadows debuted atop the charts, Scott Stapp announces next single, “Survivor,” and the first dates on The Survivor Tour, which kicks off June 5 in Pacific Junction, IA. Presale tickets for Live Nation venues begins Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10am local. General ticket onsale begins March 13 at 10:00am local time on ScottStapp.com.

Last July, Scott’s 1st album in six years, The Space Between The Shadows introduced “Purpose For Pain,” Scott’s highest-charting single since 2005. His North and South American tour dates came with all the power, pyro, and anthems expected of one of the biggest voices in recent rock music and he recently discussed his five-year journey of overcoming and rebuilding during a candid Q&A at the Pollstar Live! conference. Having fought for his return, “Survivor,” is a powerful anthem to strengthen the resolve of anyone wrestling with adversity as Scott roars at the demons of the past, “how ya like me now?!”

Today, Scott also debuted an inspiring PSA video from his trip to Ecuador with ChildFund International, one of his philanthropic partners since 2015. Set to his song “Wake Up Call,” the video illustrates every individual’s potential and the joy of giving, for both the giver and the recipients. As he did last summer, Stapp will host ChildFund reps at each venue so that fans who are able can sponsor a child for $36 a month. To sponsor a child or learn more about ChildFund, please visit www.childfund.org/scott-stapp. To watch the PSA video, visit this location – Click Here!

“ChildFund has created a network to give these kids a fighting chance of overcoming the reality they were born into. Children in need don’t have to become victims of neglect,” said Scott.

Stapp has come full circle with The Space Between The Shadows. Themes of facing the past, overcoming, and powering through adversity dominate – “Purpose For Pain,” finds meaning in life’s struggles; “Name,” promises to end destructive cycles; “Gone Too Soon,” honors musical peers and victims of unexpected tragedy; and “Survivor” promises above all, to never stop fighting.

Scott Stapp- The Survivor Tour

April 04 – Apopka, FL @ Apopka Amphitheatre

June 05 – Pacific Junction, IA @ Rally In The Hills

June 06 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

June 07 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews

June 09 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

June 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

June 12 – State College, PA @ Stage West

June 13 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

June 14 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

June 17 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre

June 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

June 20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage

June 23 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

June 25 – Sherman, TX @ Hot Summer Nights

June 27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

June 28 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

SCOTT STAPP is a Grammy winning songwriter, solo artist, and the voice of Creed (over 50 million albums sold). In July 2019, his 1st album in six years, The Space Between The Shadows, celebrated five years of sobriety, re-introduced an evolved artist at his best, and debuted in the Top 5 and Top 10 across Rock and Album charts in the US and UK for his anthems of gratitude, optimism, and unflinching self-examination. Beyond music, Scott is an inspiration to others struggling with the over-lapping illnesses of addiction and

depression. He “pays it forward” through his With Arms Wide Open Foundation, which helps military vets and their families with drug addiction, PTSD-triggered mental health issues and suicide prevention. In 2017, the Florida Association of Broadcasters awarded Scott with the Florida Service Award. In 2018 he was inducted into the Florida Music Hall of Fame. The rocker lives in Nashville, TN with his wife of fourteen years, Jaclyn, and their three young children.