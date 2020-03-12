Cult Classic Hammer Film, ‘The Curse of The Werewolf,’ To Receive Blu-ray Release In April 2020!

His beast-blood demanded him KILL … KILL … KILL! Prepare yourself for SCREAM FACTORY’s release of the highly sought-after Hammer Film cult classic THE CURSE OF THE WEREWOLF! The Collector’s Edition Blu-ray is set for release on April 21st, 2020.

Directed by legendary horror filmmaker Terence Fisher (Horror of Dracula, The Curse Of Frankenstein), this horror classic stars Clifford Evans (The Kiss of the Vampire), Oliver Reed (Gladiator), Yvonne Romain (The Last of Sheila), and Catherine Feller (The Little World of Don Camillo). A must-have for movie collectors, this definitive Blu-ray release contains special bonus content, including a new 4K scan of the original film elements, new audio commentaries, and much more! Pre-order is available now at ShoutFactory.com.

Avid fans and collectors, pleasure ase take note: those who order THE CURSE OF THE WEREWOLF Collector’s Edition from ShoutFactory.com and get an EXCLUSIVE 18″ X 24″ ROLLED POSTER featuring brand new artwork, available while supplies last!

Directed by legendary horror filmmaker Terence Fisher, this atmospheric tale of terror stars Oliver Reed as the orphan of a maniacal beggar and a mute girl. From his birth to young manhood, he discovers a horrible secret. Try as he may, the cursed man is unable to deny the dark force within him. When the moon is full, he becomes an uncontrollable, seemingly unstoppable killer incapable of distinguishing between friend and foe. Spectacular makeup effects and beautifully photographed 19th-century European locales heighten the suspense of this classic tale of horror.

Bonus Content Includes:

NEW 4K scan from the interpositive.

NEW Audio Commentary with actress Yvonne Romain, special makeup effects artist Mike Hill and composer Leslie Bricusse

NEW Audio Commentary with author/film historian Steve Haberman and filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr

NEW The Men Who Made Hammer – Roy Ashton

NEW Serial Killer – Benjamin Frankel, Serialism and THE CURSE OF THE WEREWOLF

The Making of THE CURSE OF THE WEREWOLF – including interviews with actors Catherine Feller and Yvonne Romain, Mike Hill, art director Don Mingaye, art department member Margaret Robinson and filmmaker Jimmy Sangster

Lycanthropy: The Beast in All of Us

Censoring the Werewolf

Theatrical Trailer

Trailers From Hell with commentary by filmmaker John Landis

Radio Spot

Still Gallery

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.