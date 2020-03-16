Heart’s Nancy Wilson & Eric Tessmer Cover Depeche Mode’s Classic Track “Policy of Truth”

The legendary Nancy Wilson has teamed with singer and guitarist Eric Tessmer for a harder-rocking rendition of Depeche Mode’s synth-pop classic “Policy of Truth.”

For the single, these musicians got together and recorded the old-fashioned organic way – together. A real experience that they both ended up cherishing.

Recorded at the Clubhouse, a studio in Austin, in March 2019 with producer-keyboardist David Rice, the track also features bassist Chris Maresh and drummer Ramy Antoun. Recording engineer Tim Palmer, who has worked with David Bowie and Pearl Jam, mixed the recording. Read more about the recording and their experience HERE.

“Policy of Truth” was the third single off Depeche Mode’s touchstone 1990 album Violator.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.