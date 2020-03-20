Everlast Releases Video For ‘Slow Your Roll’ Directed by Jason Goldwatch

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist EVERLAST is back with a new music video directed by Jason Goldwatch for “Slow Your Roll” featuring Aloe Blacc. The video stars the Los Angeles street performer Mirror Man, whose body is encased inside a suit made of hundreds of mirrors that mask his identity and bounce the reflections back onto viewers.

Director Jason Goldwatch commented, “We were somewhere around Barstow, near the edge of the desert when the drugs started to take hold. I remember saying something to Erik like, ‘I feel light headed, maybe you should drive,’ when suddenly, there was a terrible roar all around us, and the sky was full of what looked like huge bats, all swooping and screeching and diving around the camera. Erik asked, ‘did you say something?’ Nevermind, I thought, he will see soon enough. We had a 2 bags of grass, 75 pellets of Mescalin, 5 sheets of high powered blotter acid, a salt shaker half full of cocaine and a whole galaxy of multi-colored uppers downers, screamers and laughers. Also a quart of Tequila, a quart of rum, a case of Mickey and a pint of raw Ether, not that we need it all. But once you get locked into a serious portrait collection, the tendency is to push it as far as you can.”



The Evidence-produced “Slow Your Roll” offers a dark glimpse of the world that complements the growling vocal hook provided by Aloe Blacc, laid down over a bed of dirty delta blues. The song is the latest in a series of singles released from Everlast’s most recent album, WHITEY FORD’S HOUSE OF PAIN.

Jason Goldwatch is an Emmy-nominated director, photographer and artist who has produced original content for artists including Kid Cudi, Linkin Park, Jay Electronica, Pharrell and Schoolboy Q. His directorial style uniquely fuses street art and hip-hop culture with distinctly fresh locales and compelling imagery. WHITEY FORD’S HOUSE OF PAIN is Everlast’s seventh solo studio effort overall and his first studio album of all-new material since 2011’s Songs of the Ungrateful Living. The 15-song collection offers an eclectic stylistic sampling from throughout EVERLAST’s nearly-three-decade-long journey. WHITEY FORD’S HOUSE OF PAIN depicts Everlast as a heartland working-class hero.

About EVERLAST:

You can call him EVERLAST, Whitey Ford or even Erik Francis Schrody, but by any name, this singer-songwriter-rap legend’s remarkable music career has seen him reinvent himself several times over. From his first solo album, “Forever Everlasting”, under the auspices of Ice-T’s Rhyme Syndicate when he was barely out of his teens, to the “Jump Around” success with House of Pain, the multi-platinum “Whitey Ford Sings the Blues” (and its genre-bending hit single, “What It’s Like”) and his Grammy-winning contribution to Carlos Santana’s Supernatural album (“Put Your Lights On”), EVERLAST has defied the naysayers. Along the way, he has forged a groundbreaking merger of hip-hop, rock, folk, funk and R&B, influencing everyone from Kid Rock and Colt Ford to acolytes like Yelawolf, JellyRoll and Lil Wyte, even if he’s too modest to say it himself.

