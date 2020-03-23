POWERBOMB: Official Trailer For Indie Horror Pro-Wrestling Thriller Unleashed!

The official trailer the indie horror thriller Powerbomb has been released. Directed by B.J. Colangelo (Deathcember) and R. Zachary Shildwachter, the film focuses on an amateur wrestling circuit, in which one fan wants to be part of the action. But, this fan takes things too far when he kidnaps and tortures one of his idols. Now, reality must face fantasy – in a true test of wills. Indican Pictures will release this exciting feature this April 14th, 2020.

Powerbomb, a pivotal move in wrestling, features a renowned cast. Action actor Cash Allen stars along with: pro-wrestler Matt Cappicioni and backyard wrestler Greg Iron. Even Ohio Valley Wrestler Roni Jonah gets in on the action as Amy Cross. All of these castmates figure prominently in a blend of horror and comedy, in which one character will never be the same.

Indican Pictures will release Powerbomb on both DVD and Digital platforms. The film will be available this April 14th. This title is for fans of amateur and pro-wrestling, or for those interested in a comedic look behind-the-scenes of the wrestling circuit. Bringing a wrestling cast to life and to the screen, Powerbomb promises a finishing move few will forget.

