Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Returns To Television With One-Night-Only Special Event On AXS TV!

The fans have asked, and IMPACT Wrestling has delivered: Total Nonstop Action (TNA) returns to television for the first time in years with an hour-long one-night-only special exclusively on AXS TV featuring all-new matches and special appearances from popular TNA wrestlers premiering Tuesday, March 31 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, immediately following the weekly flagship series IMPACT! at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Headlining the night, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Rhinoescalates his IMPACT Wrestling rivalry with Madman Fulton, the Monster of oVe.

Plus, the one and only “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner returns, with a live microphone in hand, to offer his honest, unfiltered thoughts on the latest in-ring happenings, as the wrestling legend presents a special segment of “Scott Steiner Uncensored.”

Then, take a walk down memory lane with founding Latin American Xchange (LAX) member Hernandez, who faces “The Natural” Chase Stevens (half of The Naturals tag-team) in a rare singles match featuring two multiple-time TNA tag team champions.

And TNA originals Kid Kash and Johnny Swinger take on masked high-flyers Suicide and Manik, who join forces for the first time ever in this classic TNA tag team match.

In the commentary booth, former TNA Wrestling announcer David Penzer calls the in-ring action along with TNA’s “Coach D’Amore” of Team Canada, a.k.a. IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.

“For years, the loyal fans of TNA have asked us to bring back some of their favorite wrestlers of the past,” said D’Amore, “and after the incredible response we received from the now-postponed ‘TNA: There’s No Place Like Home’ iPPV, we thought an AXS TV special would be the perfect opportunity to celebrate our history.

“Right now we’re dealing with unprecedented circumstances, so here’s a great reason to stay home, turn everything off and enjoy the excitement that is Total Nonstop Action wrestling!”

Fans can join the conversation on social media using #TNAonAXSTV.

About IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s most significant wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 300 hours of original content annually across television and digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in creating premium content, events, products, merchandise, and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT!, is broadcast globally, on AXS TV and Twitch in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony, ESPN and DSport in India, 5STAR and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, e.tv in Africa, MVStv in Mexico and TAPDMV in the Philippines. IMPACT Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.