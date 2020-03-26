‘Elvira: Mistress of the Dark’ To Hit Blu-ray On April 28th Via Arrow Video; Bonus Features Revealed!

She’s back! Elvira, Horrorland’s hostess with the mostest, finally busts out on Blu-ray with this long-awaited, positively bursting-at-the-seams special edition of her big screen debut, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark! This release includes a brand-new 4K restoration scanned from the original film elements and a bountiful bosom of special features. Mark your calendars for Arrow Video‘s April 28th release and check out the details on the release below!

Synopsis: Having just quit her job as a Los Angeles TV horror hostess, Elvira receives the unexpected news that she’s set to inherit part of her great aunt Morgana’s estate. Arriving in the small town of Fallwell, Massachusetts to claim her inheritance, Elvira receives a less than enthusiastic reception from the conservative locals – amongst them, her sinister uncle Vincent, who, unbeknownst to Elvira, is in fact an evil warlock secretly scheming to steal the old family spellbook for his own nefarious ends… Campy, quirky and stuffed to the brim with more double entendres than your average Carry On movie, 1988’s Elvira: Mistress of the Dark helped solidify the horror hostess (played by Cassandra Peterson) as a major pop culture icon, here owning every inch of the screen with her quick wit, sass, and of course, cleaving-enhancing gown!

Bonus Materials

Brand new restoration from a 4K scan of original film elements

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original uncompressed stereo 2.0 audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Introduction to the film by director James Signorelli

2017 Audio Commentary with director James Signorelli, hosted by Fangoria editor emeritus Tony Timpone

2017 Audio Commentary with Patterson Lundquist, www.elviramistressofthedark.com webmaster and judge of US TV show The Search for the Next Elvira

Archival Audio Commentary with actors Cassandra Peterson, Edie McClurg and writer John Paragon

Too Macabre – The Making of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark – newly-revised 2018 version of this feature-length documentary on the making of the film, including interviews with various cast and crew and rare never-before-seen archival material

Recipe for Terror: The Creation of the Pot Monster – newly-revised 2018 version of this featurette on the concept and design of the pot monster, as well as the film’s other SFX

Original storyboards

Extensive image galleries

Original US theatrical and teaser trailers

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring writing by Kat Ellinger and Patterson Lundquist

