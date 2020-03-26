‘The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs’ Returns For All-New Season On April 24th!

Proving once again that “the drive-in will never die,” iconic horror host and exploitation movie aficionado Joe Bob Briggs is back with an all-new season of weekly Friday night double features streaming live exclusively on Shudder.

Each weekly double feature will premiere on the “Shudder TV” feed Fridays at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, beginning April 24 and concluding on Friday, June 26.

Over the course of ten episodes, The Last Drive-In series will offer an eclectic selection of movies running the gamut from horror classics to obscurities and foreign cult favorites along with the occasional surprise guest. A Shudder Original Series. Also on Shudder Canada; some episodes also available on demand on Shudder UK.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs began in July 2018 as a one time, dusk-to-dawn-to-dusk, 13-movie marathon. It was intended to serve as a curtain call for Briggs, who first came to prominence hosting B-movies on The Movie Channel and TNT in the ‘80s and ‘90s. The marathon proved so popular that Shudder brought Briggs back—first for two, four-film specials, Thanksgiving Day’s Dinners of Death and December’s A Very Joe Bob Christmas —and, in March 2019, for a nine-week season of The Last Drive-In Friday night double features. The show’s hashtag, #TheLastDriveIn, trended on Twitter during each of its live premieres as fans enjoyed the show together in real time.

