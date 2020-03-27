Cult Classic BMX Flick ‘RAD’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD Release In April — Special Features Revealed!

Vinegar Syndrome is making one of your wildest 80s dreams come true! A pop culture and cult film staple for nearly 35 years, the company is set to bring Hal Needham’s RAD to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray for the first time, in a fully loaded and strictly limited edition.

This special limited edition 3D Lenticular (front) and Holographic (back) slipcover (designed by Earl Kess and based on the iconic original poster artwork) is strictly limited and is only available here at VinegarSyndrome.com!

This release will not be repressing this release in any format once it sells out. Due to high demand, fans are urged to pre-order the release – Click Here!

Note: Pre-order listing open for RAD runs until May 22nd.

Synopsis: Cru Jones is the fastest and most talented BMX rider in his small logging town. When Duke Best, owner of Mongoose Bicycles, decides to hold a competition at a nearly impossible-to-complete BMX racing course named Hell Track, Cru decides that it’s his destiny to compete in the race, which offers a winning cash prize of $100,000. But unknown to Cru, Duke has concocted the race as a publicity stunt to promote his own top rider, Bart Taylor, and begins to do everything in his power to prevent Cru from being able to enter into the competition. To make matters even more complicated, Cru soon learns that the race is scheduled the same day he’s supposed to take the SATs and finds himself with a choice between his future in college and a race where all odds are stacked against him…

Among the most beloved films to emerge from the mid 80s BMX bike craze, RAD has developed an ever-growing cult audience, and stars Bill Allen (Born on the 4th of July), Lori Loughlin (TV’s Full House), two time Academy Award nominee Talia Shire (Rocky, The Godfather), Golden Globe nominee Jack Weston (Dirty Dancing), real life Olympic champion Bart Connor and more. Directed by prolific stuntman and filmmaker Hal Needham (Smokey and the Bandit) and featuring stunning photography by Richard Leiterman (Stephen King’s It [1990]), this fun, fast paced, and inspiration for many future pro BMX superstars makes its belated Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD debut from Vinegar Syndrome, in a brand new, breathtaking 4K restoration from its original 35mm camera negative.

Special features:

• 4k Ultra HD / Blu-ray Combo

• Newly scanned & restored in 4k from 35mm original camera negative

• Limited Edition 3D Lenticular (front) and Holographic (back) Slipcover

• Brand new commentary track with actress Talia Shire and Robert Schwartzman

• Brand new video interview with writer/co-producer Sam Bernard

• Other brand new special features TBD

• Multiple archival video interviews with the cast and crew

• Archival group commentary featuring multiple cast and crew

• Extensive behind-the-scenes stills and promo material

• And so much more!

• Reversible cover artwork

• SDH English subtitles

