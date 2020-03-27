Fall Out Boy’s ‘Believers Never Die – Greatest Hits’ Makes Vinyl Debut On May 22nd

Since their debut album in 2003, Fall Out Boy has captivated fans, critics and the general cultural zeitgeist alike and cemented their position as one of rock music’s biggest-selling bands. On May 22, Island/UMe brings the quartet’s Believers Never Die – Greatest Hits to vinyl for the first time. The 2LP collection will be available on standard black vinyl; uDiscover Music and Sound of Vinyl will also exclusively offer the release on neon yellow vinyl. As with the original first released in 2009, the vinyl edition will include all the songs released as singles to that point in the multiplatinum modern rock pioneers’ career in chronological order, as well as two new songs and two rarities that debuted as a part of the original collection.

Believers Never Die – Greatest Hits includes the Chicago-bred band’s iconic hits such as RIAA platinum-certified “This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race,” 4x platinum “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” and gold-certified “Thnx fr th Mmrs.”

Also included are the Fall Out Boy essentials “Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy” and “Saturday“ from their 2003 pop-punk debut album Take This To Your Grave, released by Florida-based indie label Fueled By Ramen; “Dance, Dance,” described by NME as “a juggernaut-load” of “punk-pop riffage…omitting barbs of torment from every orifice…,” and “A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More Touch Me,” from 2005’s career-defining double-platinum hit platter and major-label debut on Island Records, From Under The Cork Tree; “The Take Over, The Breaks Over” and “I’m Like A Lawyer With The Way I’m Always Trying To Get You Off (Me & You)” from Infinity On High, the title of their third album, which was named as a nod to a letter written by Vincent van Gogh to his brother in 1888. In the letter, Van Gogh described the energy instilled in his work due to his new bill of health and, specifically, the line, “Be clearly aware of the stars and infinity on high. Then life seems almost enchanted after all.”

Believers Never Die – Greatest Hits draws from four studio albums, including “America’s Suitehearts” and “What A Catch, Donnie” from Folie à Deux and the band’s CD/DVD release Live In Phoenix, which features John Mayer on “Beat It.” The hits collection also includes two new songs and two rarities released on the original 2009 edition: “From Now On We Are Enemies,” “Yule Shoot Your Eye Out,” “Growing Up” and “Alpha Dog,” which was a new recording on the original release.

Preorder Believers Never Die – Greatest Hits

FALL OUT BOY BELIEVERS NEVER DIE – GREATEST HITS (2LP)

2LP

LP 1

Side A

1. Dead On Arrival

2. Grand Theft Autumn / Where Is Your Boy

3. Saturday

4. Sugar, We’re Goin Down

5. Dance, Dance

Side B

6. A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More “Touch Me”

7. This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race

8. Thnks fr th Mmrs

9. “The Take Over, The Breaks Over”

10. I’m Like A Lawyer With The Way I’m Always Trying To Get You Off (Me & You)

LP 2

Side A

1. Beat It

2. I Don’t Care

3. America’s Suitehearts

4. What A Catch, Donnie

Side B

5. Alpha Dog

6. “From Now On We Are Enemies”

7. Yule Shoot Your Eye Out

8. Growing Up

