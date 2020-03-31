‘Birds of Prey and the Emancipation of One Harley Quinn’ To Receive 4K UHD Release On May 12th!

“Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on May 12. Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood,” “I, Tonya”) reprises her role as the endearingly daring ne’er-do-well Harley Quinn in DC’s “Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.”

Directed by Cathy Yan (“Dead Pigs”) from a script by Christina Hodson (“Bumblebee”), the film is based on characters from DC. The main cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“10 Cloverfield Lane,” TV’s “Fargo”) as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell (TV’s “True Blood”) as Black Canary, Rosie Perez (“Fearless,” “Pitch Perfect 2”) as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina (“Argo,” TV’s “Sharp Objects”) as Victor Zsasz, and Ewan McGregor (“Doctor Sleep,” the “Trainspotting” films) as DC Super-Villain Roman Sionis/Black Mask. Newcomer Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra “Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.

“Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” was produced by Robbie, Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll. Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, Hans Ritter and David Ayer served as executive producers.

Joining Yan behind the scenes was a creative team comprised of director of photography Matthew Libatique (“A Star Is Born,” “Venom”), production designer K.K. Barrett (“Her”), editors Jay Cassidy (“American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook”) and Evan Schiff (“John Wick Chapters 2 & 3”) and costume designer Erin Benach (“A Star Is Born”). The music is by Daniel Pemberton (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, a Clubhouse Pictures Production, a Kroll & Co. Entertainment Production, “Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.”

“Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” is currently available for purchase from digital retailers.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of “Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” will feature Dolby VisionTM HDR, which dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range, and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame. It will also feature HDR10+TM, a new HDR technology that optimizes brightness levels and contrast for each scene, making bright areas brighter and dark areas darker to deliver a lifelike viewing experience.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc and the Blu-ray disc of “Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” will also feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar; however, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

“Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

Synopsis: When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz (Chris Messina), put a target on a young girl named Cass (Ella Jay Basco), the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley (Margot Robbie), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez)’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

4K UHD, BLU-RAY AND DVD ELEMENTS

• “Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD contain the following special features:

• Birds Eye View Mode

• Birds of Prey: Birds of a Feather

• Grime and Crime

• Wild Nerds

• Romanesque

• Sanity is Sooo Last Season

• A Love/Skate Relationship

• Gag Reel

