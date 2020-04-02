Scream Factory To Unleash ‘The Evil Of Frankenstein’ On Blu-ray In May!

Prepare yourself for unimaginable thrills as Scream Factory will unleash The Evil Of Frankenstein [Collector’s Edition] on Blu-ray™ on May 19th!

Horror great Peter Cushing stars in this fantastic tale as the monster’s creator, Baron von Frankenstein, determined to bring the creature back to life. Long thought destroyed, Dr. Frankenstein’s creation is discovered frozen alive and resurrected in his laboratory. Unfortunately, the creature’s mind is dormant and, much to the Baron’s horror, he finds that only a hypnotist can order the creature to do his unfathomable bidding now.

Customers ordering from ShoutFactory.com will receive an exclusive 18″ X 24″ rolled poster featuring our brand new artwork, available while supplies last.

The Evil Of Frankenstein [Collector’s Edition] Special Features:

NEW 4K scan of the interpositive

NEW Audio Commentary with filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr

NEW The Men Who Made Hammer: Freddie Francis

NEW an interview with assistant director William P. Cartlidge

NEW an interview with actress Katy Wild

TV version of THE EVIL OF FRANKENSTEIN (from the best available 16mm print)

The Making of THE EVIL OF FRANKENSTEIN – Narrated by Edward de Souza and featuring interviews with Wayne Kinsey, Caron Gardner, Hugh Harlow, Pauline Harlow, Peter Cushing and Don Mingay

A moment with actress Caron Gardner

TALES OF FRANKENSTEIN TV Pilot

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

