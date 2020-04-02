Scream Factory To Unleash ‘The Evil Of Frankenstein’ On Blu-ray In May!

Prepare yourself for unimaginable thrills as Scream Factory will unleash The Evil Of Frankenstein [Collector’s Edition] on Blu-ray™ on May 19th!
Horror great Peter Cushing stars in this fantastic tale as the monster’s creator, Baron von Frankenstein, determined to bring the creature back to life. Long thought destroyed, Dr. Frankenstein’s creation is discovered frozen alive and resurrected in his laboratory. Unfortunately, the creature’s mind is dormant and, much to the Baron’s horror, he finds that only a hypnotist can order the creature to do his unfathomable bidding now.
The Evil Of Frankenstein [Collector’s Edition] Special Features:
- NEW 4K scan of the interpositive
- NEW Audio Commentary with filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr
- NEW The Men Who Made Hammer: Freddie Francis
- NEW an interview with assistant director William P. Cartlidge
- NEW an interview with actress Katy Wild
- TV version of THE EVIL OF FRANKENSTEIN (from the best available 16mm print)
- The Making of THE EVIL OF FRANKENSTEIN – Narrated by Edward de Souza and featuring interviews with Wayne Kinsey, Caron Gardner, Hugh Harlow, Pauline Harlow, Peter Cushing and Don Mingay
- A moment with actress Caron Gardner
- TALES OF FRANKENSTEIN TV Pilot
- Theatrical Trailer
- Still Gallery