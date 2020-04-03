Comedian Dan Cummins To Release ‘Get Outta Here; Devil!’ Comedy Special On April 28th!

Comedy Dynamics has announced they will release comedian Dan Cummins’ new standup special, Get Outta Here; Devil!, through the Comedy Dynamics network, their hybrid distribution system composed of Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo, YouTube and more on April 28, 2020. The album will be released on May 1, 2020 through SiriusXM, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal and more.

In his third one-hour special, comic and podcaster Dan Cummins presents some of his most outrageous material to date. Dan questions those who believe in the lizard illuminati and a flat earth, as well as the notion that you can sell your soul to Satan. Dan uses his impeccable storytelling skills, combined with his uniquely unusual observational comedy style to bring us his most powerful special to date.

For the last 16 months, Dan has been selling out stand-up comedy shows around the country mostly thanks to the self-made, underdog success story of his Timesuck podcast, as well as his 20 year career as a comic, with a resume that includes numerous late night appearances, five comedy albums, several Comedy Central specials, regular appearances on various talking head shows, hosting the Playboy Morning Show and being one of the most frequently played comics on Pandora with over 715,000 artist stations created and over 400 million streams.

His podcast, Timesuck has quickly grew into a staple of the top 50 iTunes Comedy charts and showed up on numerous “best of” podcast lists while being downloaded over twenty million times last year alone.

He’ll also be playing 40+ cities on his 2020 Toxic Thoughts Tour, with more fans listening to Dan’s standup than ever before.

“Timesuck is bringing out fans like never before and I couldn’t be happier to build new material in front of the best fans out there. Very excited to get this new hour in front of as many of people as possible. Based on live shows, I think it’s my best stuff!” said Dan Cummins.

“It’s always a pleasure to work with Dan. His unique brand of observational comedy is smart, witty and enjoyable from start to finish,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics.

