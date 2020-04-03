“The Last Kids On Earth” Season 2 To Hit Netflix On April 17th!

Netflix and Atomic Cartoons today unveiled the trailer for the second season of animated series “The Last Kids on Earth” based on the New York Times bestselling books by Max Brailler. The series is set to return to Netflix on April 17th! Check out the trailer below!

The new season based on the second book in the franchise will premiere with ten, 22-minute episodes and will star the voices of Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Catherine O’Hara, Bruce Campbell, Keith David and Nick Wolfhard in the starring role.

“The Last Kids on Earth” is part of a larger world of IP that includes the book series as well as toys and other consumer products. The latest book installment of the series, “The Last Kids on Earth: June’s Wild Flight” published by Penguin, will be released on April 7th.

ABOUT ATOMIC CARTOONS:

Atomic Cartoons, a Thunderbird Company, is a 500+ artist Vancouver-based award-winning animation studio. Atomic is recognized internationally as one of the leading animation studios in North America. Since its founding more than 20 years ago, Atomic has worked with partners such as Marvel Animation, Netflix, Disney, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros., Lego, Mattel, Spin Master and Nelvana to name a few. Atomic’s productions include the Emmy-award winning Beat Bugs, the upcoming Netflix series The Last Kids on Earth, the upcoming Disney show 101 Dalmatian Street, Counterfeit Cat, Minecraft Mini Series, Marvel’s Avengers Assemble, Rocket Monkeys, Max & Ruby and Transformers: Rescue

