IDLE HANDS: Scream Factory To Unleash Collector’s Edition Blu-ray of Devon Sawa Cult Classic In May!

The Devil will find work for idle hands to do … so what happens when he chooses the laziest teen slacker in the world to do his dirty work? On May 12, 2020, SCREAM FACTORY™ will unleash the cult hit IDLE HANDS Collector’s Edition Blu-ray. Directed by Rodman Flender (The Unborn, Leprechaun 2), this wickedly funny horror comedy stars Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Seth Green (Austin Powers), Elden Henson (Daredevil), and Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill). A must-have for collectors and enthusiasts, this definitive collector’s edition Blu-ray features insightful bonus content, including new audio commentary with the cast, new interviews with the director and writer, deleted scenes and much more!

Anton Tobias (Devon Sawa) is a channel-surfing, junk-food munching, couch potato burn-out who can’t control the murderous impulses of his recently possessed hand. With the help of his zombified buddies (Seth Green) and Pnub (Elden Henson), Anton’s got to stop the rampaging devil appendage before it takes total control of his life and ruins any chance he has with class hottie Molly (Jessica Alba).

IDLE HANDS Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Special Features:

• NEW audio commentary with actors Devon Sawa, Seth Green, Elden Henson, and Vivica A. Fox

• NEW Bloody Punk Fun – an interview with director Rodman Flender

• NEW Stoner Headspace – an interview with actor Elden Henson

• NEW This Face, These Hands – an interview with actor Sean Whalen

• NEW Sleight of Hand – an interview with actor Christopher Hart

• NEW Written in Blood – an interview with writer Terri Hughes Burton

• Audio Commentary by director Rodman Flender and actors Seth Green and Elden Henson

• Deleted Scenes with optional audio commentary by director Rodman Flender

• Vintage Making-of featurette

• Storyboard Comparisons

• Theatrical Trailer

