‘Disgraceland’ Podcast Releases Surprise Joe Exotic, of ‘Tiger King,’ Country Singer Episode

The music and true crime podcast Disgraceland takes a break from its regularly scheduled season 5 release schedule to release a surprise episode about Tiger King’s Joe Exotic. This surprise episode follows an April Fool’s day episode on John Denver as well as official episodes on Little Richard, Jay-Z and Guns N’ Roses.

Listen to Disgraceland on Joe Exotic:

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/268-disgraceland-28939183/

“Joe Exotic, the gun toting, mullet wearing, polyamorous subject of the hit Netflix series, Tiger King was more than just a murder-minded conman. He could sing!” said host Disgraceland host Jake Brennan. “You saw those videos. We did too. As a singer, Joe’s voice belied the tortured Everyman experience of some of the best country music crooners, hinting at deep trauma resulting from unspeakable loss, assault and violence. All of which was for the most part, left on the cutting room floor of the popular Netflix series and is on display in this special Covid-19 bonus content episode of Disgraceland.”

Over the last couple of weeks, Disgraceland and their production company Double Elvis have been adjusting to the current worldwide Covid-19 crisis. Recently, Disgraceland host Jake Brennan dropped a Covid-19 check-in where he discussed supporting the MusiCares Covid-19 relief as well as calling on fans to submit charities that are important to them so he can call them out on Disgraceland socials and on the podcast. Double Elvis has just released a set of podcast-focused Zoom backgrounds for free.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment has acquired the rights to Disgraceland for a TV series written by Nashville executive producer Callie Khouri, producer Michael Lohmann and Jake Brennan, with T Bone Burnett overseeing music.

Season 5 of Disgraceland follows a string of accolades for the podcast including the “Best Music Podcast” award at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in January and Apple Podcasts coveted “Best Of” 2019 and 2018 year-end lists. In January, Brennan expanded the Disgraceland universe with the launch of “27 Club,” a serialized podcast that focuses on one artist across 12 episodes. Season 1, analyzes the life and death of one of the greatest guitarists of all time: Jimi Hendrix. “27 Club” was named one of “The Best New Podcasts of 2020 So Far” by Marie Clarie. Forbes said,

“It makes for an engrossing tale as we’ve come to expect from Jake Brennan, and I expect things to get pretty deep with 12 episodes to work with.”

Late last year, Brennan released his debut book, Disgraceland: Musicians Getting Away With Murder And Behaving Very Badly, with Forbes calling it “a real page-turner” and exclaim! deeming it one of “The Best Music Books of 2019.” Publisher’s Weekly said the book, “…is sure to fascinate music fans and true crime lovers.”

Brennan and his business partner Brady Sadler recently launched Double Elvis Productions, a new audio-driven media company, alongside the announcement of a slate of four new podcasts coming to the iHeartPodcast Network in 2020. The first two of these podcasts, “Dear Young Rocker” and “Citizen Critic,” can now be heard on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are available.

