REX MANNING DAY: Join ‘Empire Records’ Creator Carol Heikkinen “Rexstravaganza” Live Event On April 8th!

It’s April 8th, which means it’s time for fans of the quirky 1995 coming-of-age movie ‘Empire Records’ hold dear as a momentous occasion on the pop culture calendar: Rex Manning Day!

Fans of the cult classic are invited to join Carol Heikkinen, the creator of Empire Records, at the LIVE Virtual Rex Manning Party! Special guests for the “Rexstravaganza” include cast members of the film (Coyote Shivers aka BERKO!), the crew creating the official Broadway Musical, plus trivia games, limited edition vinyl giveaways, a Q&A and never-before told behind the scenes stories.

Visit www.Rexstravaganza.com on April 8th at 6pm PST / 9pm EST to join the party.

What is Rex Manning Day?

It’s simple really. Rex Manning Day is the day a totally pompous, totally fading ’80s pop heartthrob Rex Manning (Maxwell Caulfield) from the 1995 film, “Empire Records.” The coming-of-age comedy-drama film that follows a group of record store employees over the course of one exceptional day. The employees try to stop the store from being sold to a large chain, and learn about each other along the way. The film was directed by Allan Moyle and stars Anthony LaPaglia, Robin Tunney, Rory Cochrane, Renée Zellweger, Ethan Embry, Johnny Whitworth and Liv Tyler.

