Corey Feldman Unveils New Trailer For ‘(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys’, Announces Film’s Return To VOD In April

Pop culture icon and activist Corey Feldman has just unveiled a new trailer for his powerful documentary, ‘(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys.’ The film’s initial March release met with interference from hackers and online pirating. In an effort to bring the film to the fans and continue to raise awareness, Feldman has announced that the documentary will be headed back to VOD for one month starting April 22nd. Tickets for the screening of the film can be purchased at MyTruthsDoc.com starting April 18th.

WHAT’S IT ABOUT?: ‘(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys’ is a gripping exposé on the abuse that Feldman claims he and his best friend Corey Haim suffered as children in the entertainment industry. Directed by Brian Herzlinger, the film features interviews with their co-stars and friends, including Jamison Newlander, Keith Coogan, and the late Kristoff St. John.

Stay tuned to Corey Feldman’s official Twitter account for further details.

