‘Escape from L.A.’ Collector’s Edition Heads Home On May 26th Via Scream Factory!

Brace yourself! Snake Plissken is BACK! On May 26, 2020, Scream Factory will unleash the definitive Escape from L.A. (Collector’s Edition) on Blu-ray. The high-octane cult classic comes home to fans with a brand new 4K film scan from the original negative and loaded with bonus features, including new interviews with Bruce Campbell, Stacy Keach, George Corraface, Peter Jason, and more.

Kurt Russell rejoins filmmakers John Carpenter and Debra Hill to do to Los Angeles what they did to the Big Apple in Escape From New York – with even more futuristic thrills and big action!

Snake Plissken (Russell) takes on Los Angeles after a 9.6 earthquake decimates the city. His job: wade through L.A.’s ruined landmarks to retrieve a doomsday device. Don’t miss the excitement as Snake surfs Wilshire Blvd., shoots hoops at the Coliseum, dive bombs the Happy Kingdom theme park, and mixes it up with a wild assortment of friends and foes including Stacy Keach, Steve Buscemi, Bruce Campbell, Peter Fonda, George Corraface, Cliff Robertson and Pam Grier. Escape from L.A. is a “go-for-broke action extravaganza” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun Times)!

Special Features:

• NEW 4K film scan from the original negative

• NEW A Little Bit Off Beat – an interview with actor Stacy Keach

• NEW Beverly Hills Workshed – an audio interview with Bruce Campbell

• NEW Part of the Family – an interview with Peter Jason

• NEW Miss A Shot, Get A Shot – an interview with George Corraface

• NEW One Eye is Better Than None – an interview with special effects artist Jim Mc Pherson

• NEW The Renderman – an interview with visual effects artist David Jones

• Theatrical Trailer

• TV Spots

• Still Gallery

