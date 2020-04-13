‘We Summon the Darkness’ Starring Alexandra Daddario To Hit Blu-ray On June 9th!

The dark-humored horror-thriller We Summon the Darkness comes to Blu-ray and DVD June 9th from Lionsgate. This film is now available on Digital and On Demand. This 2019 Fantastic Fest fan favorite stars Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Amy Forsyth, Logan Miller, Austin Swift, and Johnny Knoxville. The We Summon the Darkness Blu-ray and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $19.98, respectively.

Synopsis: On the way to a heavy metal concert, Alexis (Alexandra Daddario) and two girlfriends hear a news report of a local murder believed to be tied to a series of satanic killings. After the show, the girls invite three guys to join them at the estate owned by Alexis’s father, a ?re-and-brimstone preacher (Johnny Knoxville). What starts as a party suddenly turns dark and deadly in this devilishly entertaining thriller that mixes tongue-in-cheek humor with nail-biting suspense.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

“Envisioning Darkness” Featurette

Commentary with Director Marc Meyers and Writer Alan Trezza

