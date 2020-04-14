Cherie Currie and Matt Sorum Reveal In-Studio Footage of Making of ‘Blvds of Splendor’ Album

Cherie Currie is back with a new solo album produced by Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver). Check out “Behind The Scenes” footage of Cherie & Matt during the making of the “Blvds of Splendor” album below!

The album is set to be released digitally on April 28, 2018 via Blackheart Records – (Pre-Order The Released Here!) and features guest collaborations with Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Slash and Duff from Guns N’ Roses, as well as Juliette Lewis, Brody Dalle, The Veronicas and ex-Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum, who also produced the set.

Blvds of Splendor was released on 180 Gram Translucent Red Vinyl for Record Store Day in 2019 with a limited run of 3000 copies. This will be the first time the album is available worldwide digitally for the fans. The digital release features three bonus tracks (including a remake of The Runaways classic “Queens of Noise” featuring Brody Dalle, The Veronicas, Juliette Lewis and Matt Sorum paying homage to late Runaways drummer Sandy West) that were not included on the Record Store Day vinyl release. “Queens of Noise” will be offered as an instant grat track when you pre-order the album: https://presave.io/t/cheriecurrie.

Blvds of Splendor – Tracklisting:

1. Mr. X

2. Roxy Roller

3. You Wreck Me

4. Black Magic

5. Blvds of Splendor

6. Force To Be Reckoned With

7. Bad and Broken

8. Rock & Roll Oblivion

9. Shades

10. Draggin’ the Line

11. Breakout

12. The Air That I Breathe

13. What Do All the People Know? – Bonus Track

14. Gimme – Bonus Track

15. Queens of Noise – Bonus Track

