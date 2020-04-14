‘The Deer Hunter’ To Receive 4K UHD Collector’s Edition Release From Shout Select In May!

The good folks over at Shout Select are bringing on of the greatest films of all time to the masses with the 4K UHD release of The Deer Hunter (Collector’s Edition) for the first time. The 2-disc UHD + Blu-ray combo pack will arrive May 26, 2020, loaded with bonus features including new interviews with actors John Savage and Rutanya Alda and producer Michael Deeley. Fans who preorder this Collector’s Edition set from shoutfactory.com will also receive an exclusive 18”x 24” poster, while supplies last.

Winner* of five Academy Awards®, including Best Picture and Best Director, and one of AFI’s Top 100 Films of All Time, The Deer Hunter follows a group of Pennsylvania steelworkers from their blue-collar lives, hunting in the woods of the Alleghenies, to the hell of Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. Academy Award® winners** Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken star in this unforgettable saga of friendship and courage. Experience the brutality of war and the depths of emotional strain on the human spirit in this extraordinarily powerful film classic.

Special Features:

DISC 1: 4K UHD – Feature Film

• Audio Commentary with cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond and journalist Bob Fisher

DISC 2: Blu-Ray – Feature Film

• NEW We Don’t Belong Here – an interview with actor John Savage

• NEW The War At Home – an interview with actress Rutanya Alda

• NEW A National Anthem – an interview with producer Michael Deeley

• NEW This is Not About War – interview with post-production supervisor Katy Haber and Universal Marketing executive Willette Klausner

• Audio Commentary with cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond and journalist Bob Fisher

• Interview with film critic David Thomson

• Deleted and Extended Scenes

• Theatrical Trailer

• Radio Spots

• Still Gallery

*1978: Best Picture, Best Director (Michael Cimino), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Christopher Walken), Best Sound, Best Film Editing

**De Niro: 1974: Best Actor in a Supporting Role, The Godfather: Part II; 1980: Best Actor in a Leading Role: Raging Bull

