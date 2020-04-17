CRY HAVOC: Robert Bronzi Returns In Rene Perez’s Latest High-Intensity Flick!

He’s back and better than ever! Robert Bronzi, the star of ‘Death Kiss’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Deadwood,’ faces his deadliest opponent yet in writer/director Rene Perez’s Cry Havoc – available on VOD May 5th from Midnight Releasing. The film co-stars Richard Tyson (Kindergarten Cop) Emily Sweet, and JD Angstadt. Check out the official synopsis and trailer for the film below!

Synopsis: An ambitious young reporter is granted an interview with one of the FBI’s most wanted. While entering his compound she finds one of his prized possessions, a serial killer who murders at call, called HAVOC. Her only hope is a rogue police man searching for his daughter.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.