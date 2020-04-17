JULIEN-K Releases ‘Harmonic Disruptor’ Album; Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates

Industrial/electro rockers Julien-K, founded by original Orgy members Ryan Shuck and Amir Derakh have released their new album titled Harmonic Disruptor through TLG/INgrooves. The title track off of the album, “Harmonic Disruptor,” was released as a single on January 24th. Their second single “Shut Down Your Soul” dropped on February 28th and the third single “Stronger Without You” dropped on March 20th. The band has also announced the rescheduled dates for their massive national tour with The Birthday Massacre (dates below).

The full album can be bought/streamed at

https://ffm.to/harmonicdisruptor_

“Harmonic Disruptor is a return to our roots. Not just our early days in the Orgy “Candyass era”, but a return to the music and energy that shaped us. Ministry. Nine In Nails, Broken. Skinny Puppy. Killing Joke. The 90’s. The music that was waking us the fuck up when we were in high school. JKHD is an intense album. During the writing of the album we lost our best friend, Dead By Sunrise bandmate, and co-collaborator Chester Bennington” says the band.

They add, “Harmonic Disruptor took on a brand new meaning. A very tragic and personal meaning. This album became our outlet to deal with the pain of losing Chester – a pain that would have destroyed us otherwise. This was our chance to scream and be angry.”

As already announced, Julien-K will be joined by their legendary original drummer and Dead By Sunrise bandmate, Elias “Bones” Rodriguez.

The band is anticipating a massive excited and inspired core fanbase turnout with the re-addition of OG member “Bones” on a virtually perfect tour pairing with The Birthday Massacre.

Amir Derakh, Ryan Shuck and Anthony “Fu” Valcic have been musical collaborators for 20 years. During their time together they have weaved in and out of mainstream music like a constantly evolving musical fashion house. In the late 90’s to mid 2000’s they were responsible for massive radio and sales hits such as “Blind” (Korn), “Blue Monday”,” Stitches”, and “Fiction” (Orgy), and more recently “Crawl Back In” and “Let Down” (Dead By Sunrise with their close friend Chester Bennington). After enjoying years of traditional music business success, they recently began steering their fans towards their new independent electro-industrial rock project Julien-K – which sounds at home with acts like Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, New Order, Ministry, IAMX, Marilyn Manson, Stabbing Westward, Killing Joke, as well as any act Orgy would have paired with.

