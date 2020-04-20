Steel Panther Celebrate 4/20 By Unleashing “Let’s Get High Tonight” Music Video

There are always a lot of questions asked about California rock legends and effects pedal entrepreneurs Steel Panther. Are they sure heavy metal rules? Do they really play their instruments? Could they be my father? While the answer to all of these questions is YES, another question is what would have happened if Steel Panther chose a different genre of music? That question is answered in the band’s latest music video for their newest single “Let’s Get High Tonight” from their chart-topping album Heavy Metal Rules (https://lnk.to/HeavyMetalRules).

The Frankie Nasso directed clip showcases Michael Starr, Satchel, Lexxi Foxx, and Stix Zadinia as a black metal band, a Spanish mariachi band, a boy band, a Baroque classical quartet, and a country/western band. Ultimately, the spandex wearing/Aqua-net loving superheroes made the right choice on music styles, but could use some help picking chauffeurs. You will have to watch the video to see how it ends here:

Steel Panther recently announced their newest guitar pedal – The Butthole Burner. Made in the USA, the latest distortion pedal from the collective brain trust features the exact same circuit as the now infamous Pussy Melter pedal. The limited production run Butthole Burner will retail for $199.99. Not immune to the effects of the current Covid-19 pandemic as their partying has come to a stop because drug dealers are not classified as essential personnel, Steel Panther has set up an interest free 4-month payment plan for all self-quarantined musicians that might want to purchase The Butthole Burner. Also, anyone that purchased the original Melter or last year’s Poontang Boomerang delay pedal will receive 10% off their purchase. Fans must be logged in to their Panther store account and use the code “Melter10” to receive the discount. Anyone who orders The Butthole Burner will be entered for a chance to win a limited number of “Golden Tickets” that comes with Penis Chili Pepper seeds (so purchasers can grow their own butthole burner peppers at home) and a $50 gift certificate to the band’s merch store. Pre-orders for The Butthole Burner are now available here: https://bit.ly/buttholeburner.

ABOUT STEEL PANTHER:

For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000 and is comprised of Michael Starr (lead singer), Satchel (guitarist), Lexxi Foxx (bass) and Stix Zadinia (drums). Hailing from Los Angeles, the epicenter for rock n’ roll in all its debauchery and glamour, Steel Panther has established themselves as the world’s premier party band, melding hard rock virtuosity with parody and criminally good looks. Steel Panther is a global phenomenon with four full-length albums, touring across the world, platinum-level You Tube status and high-profile television appearances such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larry King Now, and FOX NFL Sunday.

Rolling Stone avowed, “There’s a reason Steel Panther have transcended their origins as a cover band playing the Sunset Strip,” while Metal Sucks declared, Steel Panther’s concept is genius…their songwriting is…preposterously snappy – and relatable.”

