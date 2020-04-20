THE JESUS ROLLS: John Turturro’s ‘The Big Lebowski’ Spin-Off To Hit Blu-ray On May 5th!

John Turturro’s ‘The Jesus Rolls’ is slated to hit Blu-ray on May 5, 2020. The standalone spin-off from the 1998 Coen brothers classic, ‘The Big Lebowski,’ stars John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, Pete Davidson, and Susan Sarandon.

Synopsis: Hours after being released from prison for good behavior, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) reunites with his best friend and fellow underachiever Petey (Bobby Cannavale). In the first in a series of rapidly escalating bad decisions, they steal a vintage car parked in front of an upscale salon and hit the road for a no-holds-barred joyride — until the car’s gun-toting owner (Jon Hamm) catches up with them, wounding Petey. Fleeing the scene with fiercely free-spirited shampooist Marie (Audrey Tautou), Jesus and Petey continue their adventure in a series of stolen cars, cementing their partnership with an epic petty-crime spree and a three-way romance. A darkly funny, irreverent and freewheeling road movie, The Jesus Rolls is written and directed by Emmy® winner and nominee John Turturro and pays tribute to the classic French farce Les Valseuses.

Check out the trailer, official synopsis and theatrical poster art for the film below!

Visit the official website for the film at www.thejesusrollsmovie.com.

