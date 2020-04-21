Incubus Release Quarantine Version of “Our Love” Single From ‘Trust Fall (Side B)’ EP

Multi-platinum selling band Incubus hasn’t let quarantine dispel their innate fun and humor, as they bring fans a surprise quarantine version of video for Top 40 Alternative hit on radio, ‘Our Love’ – available now! The new video comes just days after the highly anticipated release for their new EP, TRUST FALL (SIDE B). The new EP series as a followup to their 2015 project and includes five new tracks called “Karma, Come Back,” “Our Love,” “Into The Summer,” “On Without Me,” and “Paper Cuts.”

About Incubus:

Since first coming together in 1991, Incubus – Brandon Boyd (Vocal), Mike Einziger (Guitar), Jose Pasillas II (Drums), Chris Kilmore (Keyboard/DJ) and Ben Kenney (Bass) – have consistently elevated themselves and alternative music to new creative heights. The California band’s sales eclipse 23 million albums worldwide to date with multi-platinum and platinum certifications from around the globe. Most recently, 2017’s 8 bowed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200, marking their fifth consecutive Top 5 debut on the respective chart. 2019 saw them celebrate the 20th anniversary of their triple-platinum classic, Make Yourself, with a sold-out tour. Additionally, they maintain their status as a streaming phenomenon, averaging 4.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and clocking over 1 billion-plus streams. They continue their next chapter in partnership with ADA Worldwide, plotting more music for 2020.

