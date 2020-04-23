Lettuce Releases Epic Live Video For “House of Lett”

GRAMMY-nominated funk-jazz-soul-hip-hop-psychedelic-jam-experimental titans Lettuce are renowned for their remarkable live shows. While unable to tour due to the worldwide pandemic, the band has been rolling out exclusive live content to give fans new performance footage to enjoy while quarantined at home. Today, the acclaimed sextet has issued the official live video for their funky new single “House of Lett,” the latest track off Lettuce’s forthcoming seventh studio albumResonate, set for release May 8th via Round Hill Records. Check out their new live video below!

Resonate marks the follow-up to their 2019 album Elevate, which earned the band their first collective GRAMMY nomination in the category of Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. PRESS HERE to stream/download “House of Lett.”

“House music can be funky!,” shares drummer Adam Deitch. “The driving force of the beat can lift you up and make you MOVE. Until we can all be together grooving again, we hope you enjoy the vibe of this live video of ‘House of Lett’ and that it gets your blood flowing during this difficult time in history. Turn it up and get your at-home dance party on!”

On Resonate, which plays like a master class in funk sub-genres, Lettuce continue to be celebrated boundary-pushing innovators in funk nearly three decades into their acclaimed career, blurring the lines and smashing it up with jazz chords, psychedelic passages, big horns, strains of soul and go-go, hip-hop elements and a joyful, uplifting improvisational sound all their own. Resonate was helmed by esteemed producer and engineer Russ Elevado [D’Angelo, The Roots, Erykah Badu] and written and recorded during the same Colorado Sound Studio sessions for Elevate, which hit #1 on both the BillboardContemporary Jazz Albums Chart and iTunes Top R&B Albums Chart and has racked up more than 3 million streams. PRESS HERE to watch the official music video for Resonate’s lead single “Checker Wrecker” featuring DC go-go music legends Big Tony Fisher of Trouble Funk and Tyrone “Jungle Boogie” Williams of Rare Essence, a result of Lettuce’s longstanding passion for Washington D.C. go-go music, the missing link between hip-hop and funk. PRESS HERE to check out the super funky and groovy instrumental track “‘NDUGU,” inspired by the legendary drummer Leon ‘Ndugu’ Chancler. PRESS HERE to pre-order Resonate.

A powerhouse collective made up of world-class master musicians, the members of Lettuce – Adam Deitch (drums, percussion, arrangement), Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff (guitar), Erick “Jesus” Coomes (bass), Ryan Zoidis (alto, baritone, tenor sax, Korg X-911), Eric “Benny” Bloom (trumpet, horns) and Nigel Hall (vocals, Hammond B-3, Rhodes, clavinet, keyboards) – are also some of the most highly sought-after musicians in the industry with resumes that read like a who’s who in hip-hop, pop, and beyond, working and performing with everyone from Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Questlove, Justin Timberlake, The Fugees, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Britney Spears, Gary Clark Jr., Skrillex, Solange, and so many more.Lettuce’s ever-changing and all-inclusive musical palette is often praised for the way it blurs lines and smashes together genres into exciting and compelling art – drawing acclaim from everyone from NPR, New York Times, Consequence of Sound and Billboard to BrooklynVegan, Earmilk, HipHopDX and Relix.

Check out a mini documentary from the band’s recent European headlining tour below.

