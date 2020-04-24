Legendary Rocker Glenn Danzig Unleashes ‘DANZIG Sings ELVIS’ Album

The wait is finally over as punk rock icon DANZIG releases his highly anticipated new album DANZIG Sings ELVIS today with Cleopatra Records. After crediting Elvis Presley as one of his greatest influences, DANZIG has wrapped up this eagerly-awaited full-length album, which is also available on vinyl.
While recording this project, it was important for DANZIG to not only include some well-known Elvis recordings, but also some that were not hits, but influential nonetheless. With tracks such as “One Night,” First In Line,” “Like A Baby,” popular versions of “Fever” and a haunting rendition of “Always On My Mind,” there is no denying, DANZIG cut no corners when creating this iconic record.
The first single to be released was “One Night,” which stays true to its classic Elvis foundation while exhibiting a modern alternative polish unlike anything fans would expect to hear. The single was exclusively premiered by Rolling Stone on April 9, giving everyone a glimpse into what this anticipated album will be like.
Now that it is time to shine for DANZIG Sings ELVIS, his loyal fans are being transported back to simpler times as DANZIG pays tribute to The King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley.
To view Danzig’s exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, visit here.
To stream the single: orcd.co/danzigsingsonenight
To order/save the album: orcd.co/danzigsingselvisalbum
DANZIG sings ELVIS Track Listing:
01. Is It So Strange
02. One Night
03. Lonely Blue Boy
04. First In Line
05. Baby Let’s Play House
06. Love Me
07. Pocket Full Of Rainbows
08. Fever
09. When It Rains It Really Pours
10. Always On My Mind
11. Loving Arms
12. Like A Baby
13. Girl Of My Best Friend
14. Young And Beautiful
More About Danzig:
Danzig is the founder of the bands Misfits, Samhain and Danzig. He owns the Evilive record label as well as Verotik, a Mature Readers comic book publishing company. As a singer, he is noted for his baritone voice and tenor vocal range; his style has been compared to those of Elvis Presley, Jim Morrison, and Howlin’ Wolf.
In a 2015 Rolling Stone interview, Danzig shared that Presley was among his chief musical influences.
“Elvis is actually kind of how I got into music,” Danzig said at the time. “When I was a kid, I was cutting school pretending I was sick and I would lie at home watching old movies, and Jailhouse Rock came on with Elvis. I was like, ‘I want to do this. This is great.’ And that’s how I veered to music.”
Along with releasing 11 albums and 28 singles, Danzig has written songs for legends such as Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison. Fans know that Danzig’s immeasurable talent and striking shows keep the crowds wanting more.
