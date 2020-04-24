Post Malone & Friends Take On Nirvana Classics In Epic Benefit Concert!

Rapper Post Malone, thrilled quarantined fans today with an epic livestream concert on his YouTube channel. Joined by Travis Barker on drums, Nick Mack on guitar and Brian Lee on bass, each located in different rooms of his house in Utah, the dress-wearing Malone (a tribute to the late Kurt Cobain) ripped through an array of Nirvana hits and fan favorites.

The event was launched to raise funds for The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO) in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. Fans are able to make donations to the UN Foundation in real time during the livestream event by using the “DONATE” button on the bottom or right hand side of the screen. Google.org will be matching all donations at a 2:1 rate, up to $5M, with all proceeds going to the UN Foundation.

The full set list for the event included:

Francis Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle

Drain You

Come As You Are

Lounge Act

School

Heart-Shaped Box

Something in the Way

About a Girl

Stay Away

Lithium

Breed

On a Plain

Very Ape

Territorial Pissings

In Bloom

About Post Malone

Post Malone stirs a mix of genres into his own sonic sound that’s both intoxicating and invigorating. His RIAA 3x Platinum certified debut album, Stoney, led the genre-bending Dallas, TX artist to his first Top 10 Billboard 200 and first #1 R&B/Hip-Hop Album while being the “#1 Debut Hip-Hop Artist of 2016”. 2019 has been packed with one milestone and achievement after another for Post Malone. “Congratulations” has been certified Diamond by the RIAA. According to Nielsen Music, his second full-length, Beerbongs & Bentleys, emerges on the Mid-Year Top 10 Albums (Based on Overall Equivalent Album Units) and he earns two entries on the Mid-Year Top 10 Selling Digital Songs, namely “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” with Swae Lee at #3 and “wow.” at #6. “Sunflower” also lands at #2 among the Top 10 On-Demand Song Streams (Audio and Video Combined) and Mid-Year Top 10 On-Demand Audo Streams as “wow” sits at #7 on both charts.

