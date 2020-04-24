Tatiana DeMaria Releases Her First New Song in 2 Years — Stream “Without You” Now!

British musician, songwriter, singer & producer Tatiana DeMaria has announced the April 24th release of her new catchy and poetic single, ‘Without You’, the latest from DeMaria’s bold new direction as a dynamic solo artist and first 2020 release gearing up for her debut album later this year.

Tatiana’s diverse vocal style and unique lyrical approach pulls you in as it weaves seamlessly over a sound that has become uniquely her own, combining alternative rock, pop, and R&B influences taking the listener on an emotional rollercoaster reminiscing about the one that got away.

Tatiana explains the push behind the upcoming release: ‘Without You was originally scheduled for a May release, but after teasing the song in my weekly live quarantine shows, and it being about keeping one’s distance, my fans blew up at me in my DMs. I wanted to give them something more than stripped back acoustics while we’re all cooped up, so decided to drop this single for them sooner’.

Produced by Tatiana DeMaria, Cass Dillon (Morgan Saint) and Grammy award-winning hip-hop producer Che Pope (Kanye West, 50 Cent, Lauryn Hill) “Without You” will be released in North America via Megaforce/Sony/RED, and represents her first new material since debuting her solo career in 2018 that left fans wanting more.

Momentum continues to build as Tatiana wrote and produced 8 songs for the new upcoming American Pie movie scheduled for fall 2020 release, in which she will also be making her silver screen debut as herself in the franchise’s latest offering.

Also scheduled for a fall of 2020 release, alongside her debut album, is a documentary chronicling her triumphant concert on the Sunset Strip, which was shot by the same Marvel Artists team that transformed her into a superhero for the acclaimed graphic novel “Going to the Go Go!” and current Tatiana DeMaria comic series.

From founding and fronting the punk-leaning group TAT as a young teen, producing U.K. underground hip-hop to writing music for film (Blue Crush 2) & TV (ads for Pepsi, Image Cosmetics, 7-UP) and playing 1000+ shows in the States and Europe, both as a headliner and as direct support for the likes of NOFX, The Offspring and Alice Cooper and Warped Tours with TAT and more recently Bishop Briggs for her solo career, Tatiana continues to delve into the human experience with no net and no limits. A notorious live wire on the stage, her searing songs and riveting performances have inspired a passionately devoted following on both sides of the Atlantic.

After a recent gig at Bowery Electric in NYC, hallowed rock weekly The Aquarian gushed, “Her strong, yearning vocal treatments brought power and passion to her personal, cathartic lyrics, and her guitar-fed interludes packed a walloping punch.”



With her current tour dates postponed due to Coronavirus, to commemorate the April 24th release of “Without You,” in true quarantine style, Tatiana will host an acoustic session on her Instagram page as a part of her #CoronAcoustic weekly series and then play a special 30-minute set for Digital LA’s ‘Stay at Home Band Jam’ on Saturday April 25.

