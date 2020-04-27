Guitar Goddess Nita Strauss Launches Rock Guitar Fundamentals Online Teaching Program

Los Angeles born superstar guitarist, Nita Strauss, one of the most sought after and respected musicians in the world, has launched Rock Guitar Fundamentals – a 3 module online guitar teaching program suitable for learners of all levels. The course is available at www.iwanttoplayguitar.com and for a limited time, Nita is offering fans a 50% discount. No code required.

Rock Guitar Fundamentals is an online teaching program developed by Nita with a simple goal – getting guitars in as many people’s hands as possible and helping to improve their playing. Nita developed a 3 module system where aspiring learners can jump in wherever their skill level is, from picking up the guitar for the very first time to advanced players who want to brush up on music theory or learn some shred tips and tricks.

Module One is designed for the brand new player and goes over the anatomy of the guitar and all the basics like how to hold the pick correctly, fret the notes, tuning and more.

Module Two is highly focused on technique and theory, approached from a rock player’s perspective to be very easily understandable for the modern musician.

Module Three is where you start to find the bells and whistles of sweep picking, legato, whammy bar tricks, and more.

Nita says of the course:

“I see so many people online saying they want to play guitar, but have no idea where to start. And many more experienced players that get frustrated by technique and theory! So I wanted to create a step by step course that explains everything clearly from a rock guitar player’s perspective. If you’ve never picked up a guitar before and you start this course from the beginning, as long as you’re willing to put in the time you’ll end up with a great knowledge base to play solos, write songs, and play on stage with a band!”

Earlier this year, during NAMM, Nita launched 3 new signature products:

Two new versions of her Ibanez signature JIVA guitar, the more affordable JIVA Jr in fan favorite “Deep Sea Blonde” finish, and the high end, Japanese made JIVA X, a sleek transparent black quilted maple.

D’Addario & Co released a special tool kit designed by Nita and named the “Hurricane Kit” – a gigging guitarist’s emergency kit with every tool you might need at a moment’s notice.

Levy’s straps released a Nita signature design guitar strap, a black and gold strap with a baroque filigree pattern. They also released a similar design in the colors of the Australian flag to benefit koalas affected by the bushfires in Australia.

Nita has also been busy writing and recording for the follow up to her enormously successful debut album, ‘Controlled Chaos’ which came out on Sumerian Records in November of 2018. Watch this space for more news on that in the coming months.

About Nita Strauss

Through obsession, dedication and sheer hard work, Nita has not only been firmly established as one of the best guitarists in the world, she is also a role model, a trail blazer, a fitness fanatic, a phenomenal performer and a total badass. She was honored at the 2019 She Rocks Awards as the recipient of the ‘Inspire’ Award which was presented to her by her life-long hero, Steve Vai.

As well as wowing fans all around the world as Alice Cooper’s touring guitarist, Nita has graced the covers of Guitar World and Guitar Player, performed for millions upon millions of WWE fans worldwide at Wrestlemania and Evolution, she was the first female to have a signature Ibanez guitar (which now hangs in the entrance to the legendary Guitar Centre on Sunset Blvd ), consistently broken attendance records at guitar clinics across the country and played ‘America The Beautiful’ at NFL games.

In amongst this perfect storm of obsession, passion and sheer hard work, Nita also found time to write, produce, engineer and record all guitar and bass parts on her debut solo album, ‘Controlled Chaos’ which was released in November 2018. The album is an epic, 11-track journey of jaw-dropping technical proficiency and highly emotive song writing which went straight into thetop ten on the iTunes Rock chart upon release and debuted at#1 on Billboard’s Top New Artists Chart,#3 on the Billboard Label Independent Chart and #4 on Billboard’s Top Hard Rock chart.

As well as performing with Alice Cooper, she has also played with R&B star Jermaine Jackson, early MTV darlings Femme Fatale, video game supergroup Critical Hit and popular tribute band The Iron Maidens. Her skill, exuberant stage presence and love for all things guitar have seen Nita become a truly unstoppable, limitless force, blazing a previously untrodden trail.

