The Goonies 35th Anniversary Reunion: Josh Gad To Reunite The Cast of The Classic 80’s Film!

Goonies Never Say Die! Pop culture enthusiast Josh Gad is putting the gang back together by hosting an epic reunion of the original cast of ‘The Goonies.’ The Richard Donner-directed 1985 iconic adventure film executive produced by Steven Spielberg turns 35 on June 7th.

The cast of the beloved 80’s film will be gathering for the highly-anticipated reunion (which will feature special surprises) on April 27 at 9am PT/12pm ET.

The announcement was made via Gad’s social channels with a video featuring The Goonies star Sean Astin who recited the classic “Troy’s Bucket” monologue. For the big event, Astin will be joined by cast members Josh Brolin (Brand), Kerri Green (Andy), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Martha Plimpton (Stef) and Jeff Cohen (Chunk).

The iconic film is expected to receive a 4K Ultra HD debut on June 2nd to celebrate the 35th anniversary. Target.com has The Goonies 4K UHD combo pack up for pre-order at $24.99.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.