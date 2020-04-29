LIFE IN LOCKDOWN: 4 Powerful New Albums Boost Your Quarantined Spirit!

I’m sure like everyone you’re cooped up in the house, running out of things to do and enjoy. It’s been very difficult, but if one things for sure, artists everywhere have been churning out content to keep us all satisfied during this pressing time. Today, I’m gonna share 4 recent album drops that have been keeping my mind distracted. These are four very different records, something for everyone. Hopefully you find something you like!

Few bands are able to rotate lead vocalists and survive quite like the boys out of Sacramento, California. While everyone has their own opinion when it comes to their favorite era of Dance Gavin Dance, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t believe the band was stronger than ever. Current vocalist, Tilian Pearson joined the crew for their fifth release, “Acceptance Speech” in 2013. They’ve been dropping banger after banger ever since. Now, on their 9th album, “Afterburner”, the band continues to perfect their prog post-hardcore sound. The lyrics are as catchy as ever and Swan’s grooves are infectious. The band switches things up a bit throughout the record diving into Latin dance on the track, “Calentamiento Global” and getting heavy as hell on the opening of “Born to Fail”. Definitely check this record out if you’re looking for some heavy grooves.

“Danzig Sings Elvis” – Danzig

Well, it’s come to this. Never in my lifetime did I expect to hear a record from the best Misfits frontman singing Elvis Presley tracks. Listen, to the folks unfamiliar, this sounds like a strange mix. Honestly though, it’s quite perfect. Danzig’s vocals, especially today, work very well with the rockabilly style of the King of Rock n Roll. Now, the instrumentals are a bit minimalistic and the production leaves a little to be desired, but I didn’t come here for that. I came to hear Danzig sing Elvis songs, apparently deep cut Elvis songs. If that’s what you want, that’s what you’ll get. Nothing more, nothing less. Don’t hesitate to check it out!

It’s no secret that we here at the mighty Icon Vs. Icon love the horrorcore legends. The Demented Duo have been absolutely destroying the hip hop game since ’97 (and years prior in House of Krazees). Just last year they dropped a devastating record of hip hop-metal infused track titled “Generation Nightmare”. While it received mixed reviews from some fans, I find it’s one of their strongest releases yet. Not a skippable track in the bunch. The beats hit heavy, the riffs are crazy, and the lyrics are as catchy as ever. So, on April 20th, 2020, what did these Detroit boys do, surprise drop a brand-new record titled, “Mad Season”. “Mad Season” to me, is their answer to all critics of their rock sound on “Generation Nightmare”. Basically, they were like “Oh, y’all think we can’t do straight hip hop anymore? Here you go!”. 12 tracks of solid jams! The production is as tight as ever as well. Stand out tracks include “F Feelings”, “That’s What They Be Telling Me”, and “4Get U”. Also, be on the lookout. Just because we’re on lockdown doesn’t mean they’re slowing down. They’re steady shooting videos, separately, for out viewing pleasure. Forget what you heard, check these guys out if you haven’t before!

“This Land is Your Landfill” – The Homeless Gospel Choir

Straight outta Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with one of the greatest stage names of all time, Derek Zanetti has been playing incredible folk-punk for at least the past decade. His quirky, yet truthful tracks will make even the hardest hearted person swoon. His latest release, “This Land is Your Landfill”, is the artists take on the happenings around the globe (mostly pre-Covid 19). By taking global events and mixing together every day struggles The Homeless Gospel Choir has produced a record I feel we would all benefit from listening to. There’s a lot to relate to here and it’s perfect for the listener who needs time to just sit and process.

