‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ 35th Anniversary Movie Event Adds Three More Shell-Shocking Days To Its Summer 2025 Re-Release!

Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, Saga Arts, and Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group are adding three more days to the summer return of Turtlemania!

One of the most widely anticipated movie anniversary celebrations of the year has tickets on sale – and is now scheduled for five consecutive blockbuster days, with

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary coming to theatres August 16-20!

News of the expanded Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary schedule was released in a brand new trailer, giving fans a glimpse at what could become the biggest Turtlemania event ever!

Legions of fans of the superhero movie and new audiences will delight in the shared theatrical experience of the iconic “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” comic book adaptation starring “Leonardo,” “Michelangelo,” “Donatello,” and “Raphael” that caused a pop culture craze upon its 1990 premiere, and now offers longtime fans the chance to introduce their kids to the original movie that started it all, back on the big screen.

From New Line Cinema and directed by the legendary film and music video director Steve Barron, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary will also present the Turtles Unmasked featurette. Produced in collaboration with the creators of TMNT: Evolution, Mutation & Reboot, the featurette showcases before the movie—never-before-seen footage from the archives, extended scenes left to history on the cutting room floor, home-recorded behind-the-scenes footage, and 1-on-1 time and commentary with Barron, as he reflects on the day-to-day in crafting the absolute best version of Turtles brought to the big screen.