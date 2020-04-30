Alex Sparrow and His Furry Pal Mozart Remind You To Stay In New Video!

Alex Sparrow has just released his latest single and accompanying video for “Let’s Stay Home Tonight.”

Alex was waiting for the perfect time to drop the single, which was actually written last year, and decided that this would be a good time considering we are all being affected by COVID and quarantine. “The essence of this song is that you don’t need to be out and about, chase the next rush and make big plans – it’s about living in the moment and appreciate what you have. I wrote this song a while back and have thought about the right timing of when to release it. And if not now, then when?” Check out the video below.

Catch Alex on the upcoming Netflix series, ‘Space Force,’ premiering on Netflix on May 29th. The all-star cast includes Steve Carell, John Malkovitz, Tawny Newsome, and Ben Schwartz.

About Alex Sparrow

Actor, singer, composer, director, producer, and screenwriter, Alex’s credits are nothing short of mind-blowing. Alex’s accomplishments include winning “Dancing and Skating With The Stars”, “X-factor” and Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards winner for Favorite Actor (twice). Considered one of the most wanted Bachelors of Europe, Alex now resides in the United States where he is growing his accomplishments. His music video “She’s Crazy But She’s Mine” (written, performed, directed and starring Alex himself) went viral across the globe, and now boasts more than 980 million views on Facebook, and 258 million-plus on YouTube.

Just beginning to take his first steps on the way to his international career he got into an accident, followed by a massive stroke, which paralyzed the left side of his body. During two years of rehabilitation, he had to work hard to get his life back and had to learn from scratch to talk, to walk, and to sing again.

Now Alex stars in the third and fourth season of popular American series UNREAL on Lifetime Channel, and the upcoming May 2020 Netflix show SPACE FORCE on the side of Steve Carell and John Malkovich.

