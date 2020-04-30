‘Batwoman: The Complete First Season’ Lands On Blu-ray On August 18th — Special Features Revealed!

The future of Gotham is in her hands with the release of Batwoman: The Complete First Season on Blu-ray and DVD on August 18, 2020 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Strap yourself in for an exhilarating ride with all 20 episodes from the first season, plus The Best of DC TV’s Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2019, deleted scenes and a gag reel. A limited-edition bonus disc featuring all five DC Crossover Event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” episodes will be available exclusively for fans who purchase the Blu-ray. Batwoman: The Complete First Season is priced to own at $39.99 SRP for the DVD ($44.98 in Canada) and $44.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($49.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). Batwoman: The Complete First Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Kate Kane never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. After Batman disappeared, Gotham was in despair… until she returned. Armed with a passion for justice and a flair for speaking her mind, she soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before becoming Gotham’s symbol of hope.

“In only its first season on the air, Batwoman quickly established itself as the #1 new show on The CW given its legendary superhero following, stellar casting, and action-packed drama,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. “With 2.1 million people tuning in weekly, the devoted fan base for this phenomenal series will love the extra content on the discs, while newcomers can catch up on the hit series just in time for Season 2.”

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Batwoman: The Complete First Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 20 episodes from the first season in high definition, as well as a digital code of the season (available in the U.S. only).

Batwoman stars Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black, John Wick: Chapter 2), Rachel Skarsten (Birds of Prey, Reign), Meagan Tandy (unREAL, Teen Wolf), Nicole Kang (You), Camrus Johnson (The Sun Is Also A Star), Elizabeth Anweis (NCIS: Los Angeles, 9-1-1), and Dougray Scott (Departure, Snatch). Based on the characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Batwoman is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Stargirl, The Flash, Titans) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl).

BLU-RAY & DVD FEATURES*

On The Set

The Best of DC TV’s Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2019

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

*Special Features are subject to change.

20 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

Pilot The Rabbit Hole Down, Down, Down Who Are You? Mine Is a Long and a Sad Tale I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury Tell Me the Truth A Mad Tea-Party Crisis on Infinite Earths: Hour Two How Queer Everything is Today! An Un-Birthday Present Take Your Choice Drink Me Grinning From Ear to Ear Off With Her Head Through the Looking Glass A Narrow Escape If You Believe In Me, I’ll Believe In You A Secret Kept From All the Rest O, Mouse!

DIGITAL:

Batwoman: The Complete First Season is currently available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation, Xbox and others. A Digital Code is also included in the U.S. with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs for redemption and cloud storage.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.