DRAMARAMA Releases First Full-Length Album In 15 Years — Listen To ‘Color TV’ Now!

The iconic New Jersey alternative rock quintet, DRAMARAMA has released their seventh and first full-length album in 15 years, Color TV available now via Pasadena Records. Give it a listen at any of these locations – Click here. The album features twelve songs lead vocalist / songwriter, John Easdale wrote over a twenty-year period, that not only preserve, but strengthen the spirit that established them as a history-making force in 1982. Rooted in distorted grit, punk energy, and American songbook eloquence, Color TV is Dramarama at their most vibrant and vital.

Color TV amplifies Dramarama’s significance once again for a new era. The band’s iconic hit “Anything, Anything (I’ll Give You)” is still one of the most played songs in alternative radio history, 35 years later.

The buzz on Dramarama’s ‘Color TV’:

The band’s new album, Color TV features some of lead singer / songwriter John Easdale’s fiercest and most moving compositions – American Songwriter

Easdale’s pipes haven’t aged a day, sounding exactly as they did back when they first won our hearts on their sterling 1985 debut, Cinema Verite – Consequence Of Sound

Although it’s been 15 years since the release of their last album, Dramarama are telling a lifetime worth of stories on their new album, Color TV – SPIN

Color TV may be the most vibrant record that Dramarama ever recorded. – Pure Grain Audio

COLOR TV is available on all digital platforms HERE

COLOR TV Track Listing:

Beneath The Zenith

Up To Here

The Cassette

Swamp Song

It’s Only Money

Abandoned Love

What’s Your Sign

Everyday

Hold Me Tight

The Only Thing (Stupid /Brilliant)

You, You, You

Half Right

