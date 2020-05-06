‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ Collector’s Edition Blu-ray To Be Released On June 2nd Via Shout Select!

A must-have for movie enthusiasts and collectors, Shout! Factory will be releasing the definitive collector’s edition of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS on June 2, 2020. This release features a new 4K transfer from the original film elements, new interviews with director James Foley and actor Joe Mantegna, audio commentaries, and much more! Pre-order is available now at ShoutFactory.com

Adapted from his Pulitzer Prize-winning play, GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS shows David Mamet at his searing, profane best. A group of Chicago real-estate salesmen-cum-con artists live on the edge. Life is good for the one on a roll. For the rest, life hangs in the balance. There is no room for losers. A-B-C: Always Be Closing, sell, or go under, is the salesman’s mantra. With the pressure on, so begins a rainy night of cutthroat business and shattered lives.

Directed by James Foley (House of Cards, At Full Range) and written by David Mamet (State and Main, Wag the Dog), the critically acclaimed movie GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS boasts an incredible winning cast. Delivering an Academy Award®-nominated performance*, Al Pacino (Scent of A Woman), plays the fast-talking Ricky Roma, alongside Jack Lemmon (Mister Roberts, Save The Tiger) giving a phenomenal performance as the veteran Shelley “The Machine” Levene, struggling to keep his neck above water. A star-studded ensemble cast includes Alec Baldwin (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Cooler), Ed Harris (Apollo 13, Pollock), Alan Arkin (Little Miss Sunshine, Argo), Kevin Spacey (House of Cards, The Usual Suspects), and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, Game of Thrones).

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Collector’s Edition

Special Features:

NEW 4K Transfer From The Original Camera Negative

NEW A Conversation With Director James Foley

NEW “God Bless Ricky Roma” – Actor Joe Mantegna Remembers Working With David Mamet

Audio Commentary With James Foley

Audio Commentary With Jack Lemmon

A.B.C. “Always Be Closing”

Magic Time: A Tribute To Jack Lemmon

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.