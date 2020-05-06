Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz + Matt Katz-Bohen aka ‘Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum’ Release “Vicious” Video

Michael C. Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lazarus), Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) and Matt Katz-Bohen’s (Blondie, Cyndi Lauper) avant-indie trio Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum have released the official video for “Vicious” today.

PRESS HERE to watch, and HERE to read the first look from Alternative Press. The guerilla-style video was shot March 5th on the NYC subway by director Samantha Scaffidi using 16mm film — just days before New York imposed stay-at-home orders in response to the pandemic.

“Nobody knew what was coming,” said Peter Yanowitz. “The idea of lockdown and social distancing wasn’t even a thought, and nobody was in a mask. Of course, on March 13th, everything changed in New York City, and we could have never made that video after that without being the biggest assholes around. And in that sense, we feel really lucky. Looking at it now fills me with a lot of emotions and some melancholy. I miss that NYC so much.”

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum released their self-titled debut EP on April 2nd – PRESS HERE to listen. It has garnered praise from Paper, Consequence of Sound, People, E!, Associated Press, American Songwriter and more.

In addition to Michael C. Hall’s showstopping voice and huge range, the trio features two other world-class musicians – Peter Yanowitz has played with everyone from The Wallflowers to Natalie Merchant and Matt Katz-Bohen regularly performs with Blondie and Cyndi Lauper. Together, the band offers an intoxicating and adventurous mix of experimental songs that transcend genre to incorporate everything from distorted synth rock and ethereal electronics to dreamy folk and R&B. PRESS HERE to watch the video for “Ketamine,” HERE to watch the video for “Come Talk To Me,” and HERE to watch the video for “Love American Style.”

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum will release even more new music throughout 2020. Stay tuned for updates and information!

ABOUT PRINCESS GOES TO THE BUTTERFLY MUSEUM

Michael C. Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lazarus), Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) and Matt Katz-Bohen’s (Blondie, Cyndi Lauper) avant-indie trio Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum released their anticipated, self-titled debut EP on April 2, with lots more music to come. Taking their name from a phrase suggested by Katz-Bohen’s daughter, the group constructed an entire world for their music, imagining the Butterfly Museum as a physical space brought to life with the help of legendary mixer Tom Elmhirst (Adele, The xx). Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum offers an intoxicating mix that transcends genre, and each song on the EP showcases a completely different side of the experimental band, born from a shared love of pushing art into uncharted territories after first working together on the set of the Broadway smash-hit Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Michael C. Hall has always been a musical talent. He is a longstanding Broadway performer, having played leading roles in Chicago, Cabaret, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and was selected by David Bowie to star in his musical, Lazarus. He has also earned many accolades for his acting chops, including an Emmy nomination for his work on the HBO drama Six Feet Under, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for the acclaimed Showtime series Dexter. Hall assumed the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway on October 16, 2014 and performed the role until January 18, 2015. His bandmates boast similarly prodigious resumes. Peter Yanowitz began his career playing drums in The Wallflowers before going on to co-found indie stalwarts Morningwood and work with artists as varied as Natalie Merchant, Yoko Ono, Andrew W.K., Allen Ginsberg, and Billy Bragg & Wilco, who enlisted him to perform on their seminal ‘Mermaid Avenue’ collaboration. Keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen spent the last decade touring and recording with Blondie, in addition to working with the likes of Boy George and Cyndi Lauper.

