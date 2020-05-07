A TOY STORE NEAR YOU: The Nacelle Company (‘The Toys That Made Us’) To Launch New Docuseries On May 29th!

On May 29th, The Nacelle Company will take viewers around the globe on a plastic-coated, nostalgic journey through the wild world of independent toy stores with their new docuseries, A Toy Store Near You – available on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more. Check out the official trailer for the series below!

Created by Brian Volk-Weiss (Founder and CEO of The Nacelle Company and creator of Netflix’s hit series The Toys That Made Us), the series will explore one of the wackiest-yet-tight-knit communities in pop culture as well as how the COVID-19 crisis has impacted these beloved small businesses, and the unique personalities behind them. And the majority of the show’s proceeds will go to the stores featured in its 50 episodes, providing crucial relief to these owners and their staff during the health crisis. More info below.

New episodes will be released as they are ready in a release pattern designed to prioritize speed over designated seasons.

A deep dive into one of the quirkiest and tightest-knit parts of the pop culture community, its 50 episodes are as much a snapshot of small businesses in America during one of the hardest times in the history of the country as it is a look at the wonder and joy of the toy stores and people behind them.

Created with self-filmed footage from toy store owners and employees from across the globe (US, The Netherlands, Canada, Taiwan, Japan, and The UK), the show is a compelling look at the nostalgia-and-plastic world of each individual shop, the stores’ histories, the unique personalities that run them, the resurgence in the indie toy community, and how these stores are trying to survive while closed due to the pandemic.

A Toy Store Near You will feature stores that are still operating under legal guidelines during the health crisis- some running under an online storefront and others that have opted to provide curbside delivery only. The first episode will feature Billy Galaxy Toys in Portland, Oregon, one of the premiere toy stores in the country. The majority of the proceeds from the show will go back to each store that is featured. Nacelle conceived of and began production on the series early in the crisis to provide vital relief for this hard-hit segment of America’s small business community.

A Toy Store Near You was created by Brian Volk-Wess (Founder and CEO of The Nacelle Company), who also created and produced Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us, and The Movies That Made Us, as well as Disney +’s Behind The Attraction and Netflix’s Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History. Cisco Henson and Rich Mayerik executive produced.

Brian Volk-Weiss said: “When I heard that my two local toy stores were closing due to the quarantine, I knew we had to do something to raise money and awareness for the stores all over the world that were struggling. Hopefully we can be of some help.”

Promotional sponsors for ‘A Toy Store Near You’ are eBay, TriBeCa Film Festival, Death Wish Coffee, and Super 7.



Toy Stores to be Featured in ‘A Toy Store Near You’

1313 Mocking Bird LN – Lawrence, KS

Andy’s Toys- St. Louis, MO

Atomic Age Artifacts: Antique & Collectible Mall- Wildwood, FL

Big Redhead Vintage Toys- Tampa, FL

Billy Galaxy- Portland, OR

Black Cat Comics and Toys- Burbank, CA

Blast From The Past Toys and Collectibles- Burbank, CA

BobaKhan Toys – Everett, Washington

Bric-A-Brac Records and Collectables- Chicago, IL

Cherry Bomb Toys- Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Chicaca 2.0- Taipei, Taiwan

Dr. Tongue’s I Had That Shoppe- Portland, OR

Empire Toys- Keller, TX

Eternia Dreams- Taneytown, MD

The Fan Fortress- Tulsa, OK

Farpoint Toys and Collectable- Mays Landing, NJ

House of Plastik – Cincinnati, OH

I&S Vintage- Los Angeles, CA

Imperial Castle Toy Shop- Pawling, NY

Jayden’s Toys- Lewisville, TX

Kelly’s Toy Stop- Huntington Beach, CA

Kokomo Toys and Collectables- Kokomo, IN

Leicester Vintage & Old Toy Shop -Leicester, United Kingdom

Paul’s Toy Room- Parlin, NJ

RetroTV Toys -St. Louis, MO

ROBOTROBOT -Nakano City,Tokyo, Japan

Rogue Toys- Las Vegas, NV

S.M.A.S.H. Toys – Chicago, IL

South Louisville Antique & Toy Mall- Louisville, KY

Spiral Toys- Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan

Super7 (Promotional Sponsor)- San Francisco, CA

?Super Happy Incredible Toys- Houston, TX

The Batcave Comics and Toys- Santa Rosa, CA

The Gnarly Toy Box- Lakewood, CO

Tardys Collectors Corner- Grand Rapids, MI

Totally Rad Toy House- Nashville, TN

The Toy Box- Glendale, AZ

The Toy Department- Cincinnati, OH

Time Capsule Toys- Girard, OH

Toy and Comic Heaven- Willow Grove, Pennsylvania

the Toyboys- Haarlem, Netherlands

The Toy Drop- Indianapolis, IN

Toy de Jour- Chicago, IL

Toy Fusion- Sacramento, CA

Toy Stable- Tacoma, WA

Toys From The Past- Lincoln, NE

We Can Be Heroes – Chatsworth, CA

About The Nacelle Company

Founded by Brian Volk Weiss, The Nacelle Company develops, produces, and distributes feature and documentary films as well as TV shows – both scripted and unscripted. Nacelle’s vast array of partnerships include: Netflix, Amazon, Disney +, HBO, Discovery, BET+, A&E Networks, Hulu, Viacom, and many more. The Nacelle Company has produced the hit Netflix docu-series, The Movies That Made Us, and The Toys That Made Us, as well as Behind The Attraction for Disney +, Sony’s Mad About You reboot, Netflix’s How To Fix A Drug Scandal, CW’s Discontinued, Netflix’s Kevin Hart’s Guide To Black History, Down To Earth with Zac Efron, All The Way Black for BET+, and Grant for The History Channel.

