Dennis DeYoung Teams With Julian Lennon On “To The Good Old Days”, New Album “26 East, Vol. 1.” Arrives May 22nd

Former Styx member Dennis DeYoung is back with a new original solo album, “26 East, Vol. 1.” The album will be released May 22nd via Frontiers Music Srl.

Today, Dennis has released a video for his duet with Julian Lennon, “To The Good Old Days.” The video’s imagery spans the life and career of DeYoung, featuring a rare look into his personal archives, highlighting the entire span of his musical career, his fifty year marriage, and his extended family. A touching, heartfelt video that speaks to the memories we all hold dear.

“26 East” was the address where DeYoung grew up in Roseland, IL on the far south side of Chicago. This is the home where Styx was formed in his basement in 1962. Across the street lived the Panozzo twins, John and Chuck, who along with DeYoung would go on to form the nucleus of the band. The cover artwork features three locomotives traveling through space, representing the original members leaving Chicago on their journey to the stars.

Head back to “To The Good Old Days,” and reminisce with Dennis below:

Listen to the other single, “East of Midnight” from the new album HERE:

https://youtu.be/9ezG38Iirqg

Stream the singles and pre-order/save “26 East, Vol. 1” on CD/Vinyl/Digital HERE:

https://orcd.co/ddy26east_vol1

Tracklist:

1. East Of Midnight

2. With All Due Respect

3. A Kingdom Ablaze

4. You My Love

5. Run For The Roses

6. Damn That Dream

7. Unbroken

8. The Promise Of This Land

9. To The Good Old Days

10. A.D. 2020

Line-up:

-Dennis DeYoung: Keyboards, fake drums, fake bass, fake news, and some vocals. Oh, and Vuvuzela.

-Jim Peterik: Guitar, Bass, Keyboard, Vocals and Vuvuzela

-August Zadra: Electric Guitars, vocals

-Jimmy Leahey: Acoustic and electric guitars

-Craig Carter: Bass, vocals and invocations

-Mighty Mike Morales: Drums and all day sound checker

-John Blasucci: Keyboard’s

-Mike Aquino: Electric Guitars

-Kevin Chalfant: backing vocals

-Matthew DeYoung: Drums on “To The Good Old Days”

-Ed Breckenfeld: Drums on “Unbroken”

-Zoe and Austin Orchard for Ring Around The Rosie

-The Chicago Children’s Choir and conductor Josephine Lee

