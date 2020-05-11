Feral Vices To Release New Single, “Eat Me Alive,” On May 29th

Riff rock duo, Feral Vices will release their gritty new single, “Eat Me Alive” across all major online media retailers on May 29th.

A sludgy and anthemic rocker a la Highly Suspect, Arctic Monkeys and Queens of the Stone Age, “Eat Me Alive” drips with raw emotion, visceral energy and nineties nostalgia.

Consisting of singer and guitarist, Tyler Hoagland (of Louisville, KY) and drummer Justin Cottner (of San Francisco, CA), Feral Vices prove that their undeniable musical chemistry is completely unaffected by their proximity.

Created by accident after the crumbling of two different bands, longtime friends, Hoagland and Cottner had a newfound vigor and drive to create music that the two of them would want to listen to. Feral Vices allowed them the freedom to be whatever they wanted it to be, and the project found its comfortable place in the conversation of other two-piece bands like Royal Blood and Death From Above 1979. However, not content with simply just being another two-piece rock band, Feral Vices constantly strives to break the mold by writing memorable riffs and melodies you can sing along with.

The latest effort from the garage rockers can be pre-saved on Spotify via http://smarturl.it/EatMeAlivepresave. Be on the lookout for the single on iTunes, Amazon, and all other major music platforms on May 29th.

For more information on Feral Vices, please visit:

Facebook | Bandcamp | Instagram | Twitter

