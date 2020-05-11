The Legacy of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” Celebrated With New Official Clothing Line and Online Store!

As part of the yearlong celebration of the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a new limited-edition collection – “Fresh Prince Summertime ‘20” – is now available exclusively at the newly-launched Fresh Prince online store. The 10+ piece unisex collection is inspired by The Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith, and his starring role in the iconic program as well as his Grammy Award-winning music catalog with DJ Jazzy Jeff. The collection will only be available until May 18th.

“It’s humbling to see how The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and our music has transcended time and continued to shape pop culture,” said DJ Jazzy Jeff, who collaborated on the development of the new capsule.

The “Fresh Prince Summertime ‘20” limited-edition capsule collection of premium tees, hoodies, hats and more features bold graphics, iconic patterns and a ’90s color palette. Fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air TV series will also appreciate the nod to some of the imagery from the show’s opening credits with the collection’s graffiti print pattern and “Fresh” license plate pieces.

Consumers can buy individual pieces or purchase a Fresh Prince merch crate which includes an assortment of exclusive items that will not be sold individually. Check out a few of the awesome offerings in the gallery below. Remember, The Fresh Prince Summertime ’20 Collection is available now through May 18th only!

