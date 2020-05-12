Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters Release Cover of the Go-Go’s Song “Automatic” From Upcoming Album

Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters have released their cover of the Go-Go’s song “Automatic” on all digital platforms via American Laundromat Records. “We feel like it represents the album as a whole and it’s very sonically interesting,” says Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and founding member of three of the most influential and successful bands of the post-punk era Tanya Donelly (Belly, Throwing Muses, Breeders). “It can be a brave and foolish move to cover a song that you already consider perfect in its original form, and the Go Gos’ ‘Automatic’ is just that,” says Donelly. Check out the song below!

Written by Jane Wiedlin, “Automatic” was on side-2 of the multi-platinum debut album Beauty & The Beat (I.R.S. Records, 1981).

“With the brilliant Parkington Sisters at the helm of our version, this great song finds another home, still honoring the edgy creepy cool beauty of the original, but as its string folk sister. And Rose slays the E-Bow on this!”

Joining Tanya on the album are the Parkington Sisters (Rose, Sarah, Ariel), their sister Lydia Parkington (cello), Matthias Bossi (drum, percussion) and Jon Evans (bass, percussion) who also recorded and mixed the album.

The thought of doing an album of covers was initially a daunting task for Donelly, “I was hesitant,” says Donelly. “But then I had the idea to ask the brilliant Parkington Sisters to be the band for this project, to bring their gorgeous sound and spirit, and make it something cohesive and centered.”

Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters is a collection of “some of the most honest, moving, beautiful, unfiltered, true and cool songs that have ever been written, in my opinion,” says Donelly. “And those same adjectives apply to the Parkington Sisters as well.”

Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters is available for pre-order exclusively at American Laundromat Records.

Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters TRACK LISTING:

1. Automatic (Go Go’s cover)

2. Dance Me To The End Of Love (Leonard Cohen cover)

3. Days (Kirsty MacColl cover)

4. Ocean Rain (Echo & The Bunnymen cover)

5. Let Me Roll It (Wings cover)

6. Kid (Pretenders cover)

7. Different Drum (Linda Ronstadt cover)

8. Devil You Know (Split Enz cover)

9. You Will Be Loved Again (Mary Margaret O’Hara cover)

Connect with Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters via social media:

www.alr-music.com

facebook.com/tanyadonellymusic/

twitter.com/tanyadonelly

www.instagram.com/tanya_donelly/

